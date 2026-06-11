Little Pepe's ongoing token sale has reportedly crossed $28 million in funding as Stage 13 approaches completion | File Photo

Here is the article: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Stage 13 Almost Complete as Token Grows 120% Since Launch The crypto presale space has seen a lot of noise in 2026, but few projects have kept the momentum going the way Little Pepe has. As of writing, Stage 13 of the LILPEPE presale is 98.61% sold out, with $28,248,522 raised out of the $28,775,000 target. Only a thin slice of tokens remains. Once they go, the price moves up again.

That is not hype. That is what the data shows.

The Frog That Would Not Stop Climbing

LILPEPE launched in June 2025 at $0․0010 and is now in Stage 13 at $0․0022. That represents a 120% increase since the presale opened. And this is just the beginning! The confirmed listing price is $0.0030, meaning investors who buy in at the current stage still have a 37% paper gain locked in before the token even hits exchanges. Out of the 17,250,000,000 tokens allocated to this presale stage, 17,010,690,904 have already been sold. There are 19 stages in total. Stage 13 is nearly gone.

Why LILPEPE Is Not Just Another Meme Coin

This is the question most serious investors are asking right now, and the answer lies in how Little Pepe was built. The project runs on its own Layer 2 network, designed specifically for meme tokens. That means faster transactions, lower fees and a more efficient trading experience than most competitors running on congested mainnets. The anti-sniper bot protection is a standout feature. It prevents whales from front-running the token supply at launch, giving regular investors a fairer entry. There is also zero tax on buy-and-sell transactions, which makes it attractive to both retail traders and larger wallets. CertiK completed an independent audit of the project, giving it one of the more credible security stamps in the space. It is also listed on CoinMarketCap, adding a layer of transparency and discoverability.

Zero Market Cap Means Room to Run

LILPEPE is starting from a zero market cap position. That matters. There is no bloated valuation to correct against. Analysts following the project suggest this gives the token significant upside potential once open-market trading begins. Some forecasts have pointed to a minimum 10x increase from the current presale price, driven by the combination of community size, infrastructure quality, and exchange listing momentum. At a $300 million market cap, each LILPEPE token could be valued well above its current presale price. These are speculative outcomes based on comparable meme coin launches, and no outcome is guaranteed. But the floor, at least on paper, looks favorable for early buyers.

Giveaways Fueling the Fire

Two major giveaway campaigns are running and the $777,000 giveaway alone has reportedly received more than 816,500 entries as of writing. Every LILPEPE holder is eligible. To enter, submit your ERC20 wallet, complete the social tasks, and buy LILPEPE. Ten winners each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. The Mega Giveaway targets buyers from Stages 12 through 17, offering over 15 ETH in prizes split between top contributors and randomly selected participants. It has already recorded over 137,000 entries. The bigger your purchase, the greater your chance of winning. These are not random promotions. They are calculated community-building moves that have added visibility and driven more wallet activity across every recent stage.

Presale Closing In, CEX Listings Next

With Stage 13 nearly gone and Stage 14 pricing higher at $0.0023, the window for this entry point is closing. Following the presale, the project is expected to pursue centralized exchange listings, which historically bring a surge of liquidity and new buyer activity to presale-stage tokens. The vesting schedule for Stage 13 tokens is structured with a 3-month cliff after TGE, followed by 5% monthly releases over 20 months.

Final Word

LILPEPE has raised over $28 million, completed a CertiK audit, built a Layer 2 ecosystem, and is nearly through Stage 13, with real investor demand. The numbers support the story here. Visit the presale: https://littlepepe.com/#roadmap Join the Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepe_official Follow on X: https://x.com/littlepepe_eth

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)