List Of Top 10 One Person Company Registration Services In India |

Starting a business all by yourself in 2026 is so much simpler than it used to be! The One Person Company (OPC) is now the go-to option for solo entrepreneurs. Think of it as giving your personal business a professional shield; it keeps your personal savings safe while letting you enjoy all the benefits of a formal company.

If you're planning to register your One Person Company (OPC) this year, picking the exemplary service to help you is super important. A great partner does more than just file papers; they lay down the strong foundation your business needs to really take off. To help you get started, we've put together our list of the top 10 OPC registration services in India, beginning with the very best in the business.

1. ​Razorpay Rize

Razorpay Rize stands out as the most comprehensive platform for anyone starting a One Person Company in 2026. Unlike other old-school consultants, Rize offers a tech-first approach that integrates legal, banking, and community support into a single dashboard.

Justification of why this is a top choice:

Fully Digital Dashboard: Their digital dashboard provides a view of the entire registration process. You, as a business, can see every step of the One Person Company registration happen in real-time. From getting the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) to receiving the final official Certificate of Incorporation (COI), you will always know the exact status. This takes away all the guesswork!

Expert-Guided Process: They use an "expert-in-the-loop" model. This means specialised professionals check your documents before they are submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which drastically reduces the chances of government rejection.

Exclusive Founder Perks: When you register your One Person Company through Rize, you get access to over 50+ deals on tools like Shiprocket, Clevertap, etc.

Speed: Rize aims to get your One Person Company registered in just 7 to 10 working days.





2. Buzypro

Buzypro is a boutique accounting firm based in Chennai that offers personalised One Person Company registration services. They are an excellent fit for founders who prefer a "local firm" feel with direct access to tax professionals.

3. JustStart

JustStart focuses on providing a transparent, flat-fee structure for One Person Company filings. They offer a simple digital flow for reserving your company name and obtaining your Director Identification Number (DIN) without hidden legal costs.

4. ezyLegal

ezyLegal offers specialised legal tech services for small businesses. Their platform allows solo founders to chat with legal experts before registering their One Person Company, ensuring their business objects are correctly drafted.

5. MyCorporation India

MyCorporation provides a mix of automated filings and manual oversight. They focus on long-term compliance, helping you manage your One Person Company's annual returns once the initial registration is complete.

6. S2S Biz Solutions

S2S Biz Solutions is a small, specialised firm that targets budget-conscious entrepreneurs. They help clarify the role of the "nominee director" in a One Person Company, making it easier for founders to choose the right successor for their legal structure.

7. We R Consultants

Located in Mumbai, We R Consultants is a boutique firm that excels in relationship-based advisory. They offer high-touch support for One Person Company setups, which is ideal if you have a unique business model that requires custom drafting.

8. StartEasy India

StartEasy is a niche player that offers "white-glove" document verification. They focus on the absolute basics of One Person Company registration, helping you get your PAN and TAN alongside your incorporation certificate with minimal friction.

9. Fintaxx

Fintaxx is a specialised corporate professional firm that targets "hyper-growth" solo businesses. They offer fast filing turnarounds and provide post-incorporation consultations to help your One Person Company stay compliant from day one.

10. Facilecorp

Facilecorp rounds out the list as a service provider focused on affordability. They are a solid option for founders who are strictly budget-conscious but still require professional oversight for their One Person Company MCA filings.

Why Choose a One Person Company?

Choosing to register a One Person Company is a strategic move for solo founders. It provides:

Perpetual Succession: As a separate legal entity, an OPC continues even if the owner cannot manage it, unlike a proprietorship.

Funding Opportunities: Banks and lenders prefer granting loans to an OPC over an individual freelancer.

Limited Liability: Personal assets are protected even if the business faces financial challenges.

Choosing the right partner for your One Person Company (OPC) registration is your first big move. You need a legal setup that's truly got your back. When you hand off the tough parts of your OPC setup to the experts, you can get back to the good stuff: the idea that started it all.