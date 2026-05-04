Leadership In Cross-Vendor Technology Teams: Building Unity In Diversity | file photo

Banks today depend on a web of technology providers. A single transaction may move through a core banking platform, a lending system, an authentication layer and a contact center solution, each owned by a different vendor. While this model gives banks flexibility, it also creates a pressing leadership challenge: how to build unity across diverse teams and systems that were never designed to work as one.

Cross-vendor leadership has therefore become a defining skill in financial services. It requires technical understanding, but just as importantly, it demands coordination, trust and clear accountability across organizational boundaries.

One banking technology leader, Hemalatha Murugesan, has built her career in this space. She has led large programs that brought together core banking systems, margin and commercial lending platforms, contact center technologies and middleware layers into a single operating environment. Instead of allowing teams to create isolated, point-to-point integrations, she promoted standardized APIs and shared architectural guidelines. This reduced integration rework by nearly 35% and helped ensure that more than 90% of milestones were delivered on time.

In many multi-vendor projects, delays stem not from technical flaws but from misaligned priorities. Different vendors follow different processes, and assumptions about data or interfaces can easily clash. To address this, she introduced joint architecture reviews, shared documentation platforms and standardized integration sign-offs. These measures lowered cross-team testing defects by 25% and improved overall coordination.

Her work in contact center modernization illustrates how cross-vendor alignment can directly affect customers. In one major IVR initiative, she worked across telephony providers, CRM vendors and backend banking teams to streamline call routing and real-time authentication. By aligning front-end systems with core banking APIs, average call handling time was reduced by up to 18%. Unnecessary call transfers dropped by 22%, and first-call resolution improved by 12%. The improvements were technical, but the impact was human: shorter waits and fewer repeated explanations for customers.

System stability has been another focus. When several platforms interact, small inefficiencies can cause wider disruptions. Through end-to-end transaction mapping and performance benchmarking, she helped introduce load balancing and asynchronous processing where needed. Production incidents fell by 40%, and uptime improved to above 99.8%. In banking, where downtime can disrupt essential services, reliability is central to trust.

Regulatory compliance adds further complexity. Different vendors often handle data using different standards, increasing the risk of reporting gaps. Hemalatha led efforts to standardize data exchange models and embed audit trails across integrated systems. Manual reporting efforts decreased by 20%, and audit readiness improved. By building compliance into the system architecture itself, the organization reduced last-minute fixes and reporting risks.

Beyond project execution, her contributions extend into thought leadership. In her article, “The Future of AI-Powered Contact Centers in Banking Operations,” she examined how AI and automation can improve contact center performance when integrated carefully across vendor platforms. In the research paper “Optimizing Multi-Vendor IVR Systems for Operational Efficiency,” she shared practical lessons on improving first-call resolution and system scalability in complex environments.

Additionally, her conference paper, “Integrating Core Banking, Lending, and Contact Center Platforms: Lessons in Cross-Vendor Leadership,” focused on governance models and architectural patterns that reduce risk and encourage collaboration. She has also authored an internal handbook, “Cross-Platform Architecture Strategies for Scalable Banking Operations,” offering guidance on modular, API-first design to reduce vendor dependency.

Across both her projects and publications, a consistent message emerges: diversity in technology vendors is inevitable, but unity must be built deliberately. Clear standards, open communication and shared metrics are not optional extras; they are the foundation of stable, customer-focused banking operations.

As banks continue to expand digital services and adopt AI tools, cross-vendor ecosystems will only grow more complex. The leaders who succeed will be those who can align technical systems and human teams with equal care. In an industry defined by trust and reliability, building unity in diversity is no longer just a management principle. It is a business necessity.