Institute Of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Declares Level 1 Results For February 2026 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation Examination

IRM India Affiliate today announced the results of the Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) examination (‘FoRM’) for February 2026. |

Mumbai: IRM India Affiliate today announced the results of the Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) examination (‘FoRM’) for February 2026. Adrian Pimenta, a student pursuing Master of Management Studies (MMS) from St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMAR), Mumbai, secured the All-India top rank in the student exam with a distinction score of 72.05%. In the professional exam, Sandip Jaiswal, Associate at JP Morgan Chase and Aritra Mandal, a student with prior work experience and currently pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, attained the All-India top rank with a score of 92%.

The IRM, headquartered in the UK, established in 1986, is the world’s leading professional certifying body for ERM across 140+ countries and only body to grant Fellowship in ERM.

Speaking on the results, Kosha Parekh, Director - Academics, stated: “Our heartfelt congratulations to all the February 2026 candidates who cleared the Global Level 1 ERM examination. At IRM India Affiliate, we remain committed to empowering the next generation of professionals with the knowledge, resilience, and foresight required to thrive in an ever-evolving risk landscape. By strengthening their expertise in ERM, these individuals are equipping themselves to make informed decisions, embrace uncertainty, and create sustainable value across organizations.”

Adrian Pimenta, a student pursuing Master of Management Studies (MMS) from St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMAR), Mumbai, said: “I pursued the IRM Level 1 Examination as an aspiring risk professional to build a strong foundation in ERM and develop a risk-aware approach to business. The curriculum provided valuable insights into governance, risk identification, and structured mitigation strategies, helping me understand how risks influence organizational decision-making. Preparing for the exam strengthened my critical thinking and enabled me to view risks holistically across functions, beyond just finance or insurance. It emphasized the importance of integrating risk awareness into organizational culture, rather than managing risks in silos. This perspective helped me appreciate how effective frameworks and proactive governance allow organizations to anticipate challenges and build resilience in a complex business environment. I believe risk management is essential for sustainable growth and informed decisions. I am grateful to IRM India Affiliate and look forward to pursuing Level 2 (International Certificate in ERM) to further enhance my expertise”

Sandip Jaiswal, Associate at JP Morgan Chase, said: “My recent learning with the IRM has transformed my learning path by reframing risk as an opportunity for strategy, not just compliance. A disciplined self-study pattern along with the quality study material provided by IRM India Affiliate offered a deep dive on how risk is laced in all the key aspects of an organisation – be it strategy, culture or decision making. I have learned to connect data and model, turning uncertainty into informed actions. This journey has sharpened my ability to anticipate threats, measure resilience and align risk posture with an organization's goals. In today's fast-changing landscape, risk management shapes careers by cultivating adaptability, ethical judgment and strategic thinking, while empowering businesses to innovate confidently, protect value and thrive. The experience has been encouraging and I feel excited to further build on this foundation as I look to prepare for IRM’s Level 2, the International Certificate in ERM next.”

Aritra Mandal, a student currently pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, said: “Achieving an All-India Rank in IRM’s Global Level 1 examination is a milestone I’m truly grateful for. My interest in risk management began after winning IRM India Affiliate’s National Game of Enterprise Risk (GOER®), which sparked my curiosity about how organizations identify and manage uncertainty. This gamified experience encouraged me to pursue the qualification. Preparing for Level 1 alongside my MBA was highly rewarding. The curriculum offered practical frameworks that helped me approach business decisions with a structured, risk-aware perspective, complementing my management studies and strengthening my understanding of strategic decision-making. Today, ERM goes beyond compliance. In a rapidly changing world, organizations must anticipate disruptions and build resilience. A risk-aware mindset enables professionals to manage threats and identify opportunities. I’m grateful to IRM India Affiliate and look forward to contributing to India’s growing risk management community.”

As global systems grow increasingly complex, with threats spanning cybersecurity, supply chain disruptions, climate change, and regulatory shifts, risk management now requires dynamic adaptability and foresight, positioning it as a key driver of strategy and enduring organizational resilience.

IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM / FoRM course is evaluated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India and is recognized by the University of Mumbai as a two-credit open elective under the National Education Policy (NEP). Open to candidates (both students and working professionals) from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, the Level 1 examination introduces candidates to the fundamentals of risk identification, risk mitigation, and crisis management, fostering a strong foundation for building resilient organizations. As businesses confront new uncertainties - from supply chain and AI risks to climate, cybersecurity, brand protection, and regulatory compliance, the demand for qualified risk professionals has never been greater.

IRM’s certification track and programmes, including the GPERM in collaboration with SIBM Pune, equip individuals with essential resilience skills. These programmes help students and professionals cultivate a proactive, risk-aware mindset, enabling them to anticipate challenges, adapt to uncertainty, and strengthen their ability to respond effectively. As they advance in their careers across diverse industries, participants develop the resilience needed to support organizations in navigating complexity, sustaining performance, and building long-term stability. For more information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details, please visit www.theirmindia.org. Students and professionals across India can register for the ERM exams to join a global community of risk-intelligent leaders.