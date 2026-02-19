Innovation Meets Craftsmanship: Royale Touche Expands Portfolio With Solid Acrylic And Luxe Veneer

Royale Touche expands its premium surfacing portfolio with high-gloss acrylic and luxury veneer solutions for modern interiors | File Photo

In a fast-paced industry driven by new design trends and increasing performance challenges, Royale Touche is establishing a new standard. Already recognized as a leader in decorative laminate solutions, Royale Touche, as India's top innovator in surfacing solutions, is offering additional innovative options.

With a total new product line, Royale Touche will have a claim to being the best solid acrylic sheet in India, and the best luxe veneer sheet in India. Complementing this growth is Royale Touche’s partnership with Busnelli International, Italy’s first makers of reconstituted wood veneers, uniting 47 years of trust in India and 70 years of Italian quality craftsmanship.

Raising the Experience of Quality with Solid Acrylic & Luxe Veneer

Royale Touche is entering solid acrylic sheet and luxe veneer sheet offerings to address two converging trends: the heightened aesthetic demands of modern interiors, and the required capabilities of materials to perform in real-world applications. The new acrylic sheet product line provides high-gloss surfaces, deep textures, and scratch-resistant finishes that boast excellent solutions for luxury interiors.

The veneer sheet product line provides warmth and the natural character of actual wood for the sophisticated design experience demanded without durability or maintenance sacrifice. Each veneer is raised to the next level through Busnelli’s exceptional veneer technology that uses innovative layering, grain reconstruction, and refined colour control, yielding unrivalled consistency and quality.

Utilizing high-tech manufacturing capabilities and surface protection technologies, This duality elevates Royale Touche to a prominent contender for those looking for the best veneer sheet in India or best acrylic sheet in India.

The veneer category, enhanced by Busnelli Luxe Veneers exclusively selected for Royale Touche, reflects a balance of natural authenticity, and technical sophistication and a standard which has been acknowledged for decades in 250+ architectural projects, and 20+ international awards.

Functional Artistry Born from Ingenuity

Royale Touche has been well regarded for long-standing quality protocols and aesthetic depth. Its new veneer sheet and acrylic sheet offerings continue that legacy and are created under the umbrella of excellence by blending technical performance with design sophistication.

For example, every acrylic sheet undergoes rigorous scratch testing, UV-fading, and impact testing to ensure that the acrylic sheet offers consistency even in high-traffic areas. Meanwhile, its veneer sheet range includes calibrated core layers and treated wood veneers so the layers maintain character and deter common issues related to veneer sheet such as: delamination, warping etc.

In the wood veneer segment, Royale Touche collaborates with Busnelli to bring to life beautiful designs by world-renowned Italian designers Carlo Colombo, Fabio Novembre, and Cesare & Ennio Arosio, marking each sheet as an engineered piece of art.



The combination of craftsmanship and innovation means designers, architects and homwowners have next-level surfacing options. The commitment to surface engineering, color accuracy and finish endurance speak to Royale Touche's desire to offer the best solid acrylic sheet in India and best luxe veneer sheet in India.

Real World Applications That Excite and Perform



Due to the properties of the new products, they possess real-world benefits



Solid Acrylic sheet: brings glamor to wardrobes, high-gloss wall panels, reception desks in large commercial projects, and accent feature pieces that need visual presence.

Luxe Veneer sheet: completes a luxury living room cabinetry, is a reference for executive office walls, boutique hotel interiors, and heritage-inspired residential furniture requiring the presence and aesthetic of wood. Busnelli Luxe Veneer collection also enhances the applications by providing seamless consistency across all panels- especially important in large-scale commercial and hospitality design.

Royale Touche's expansion portfolio means architects and interior designers do not have to compromise on results for great surfacing with life span and performance. With the introduction of the new segments, Royale Touche offers both pieces by now broadening their offerings to even more leading products.

Why it Matters Now

Indian markets are shifting towards demanding premium finishes, even in mid-segment projects. The desire for aspirational interiors has resulted in an expectation that surface materials offer more than form.

The focus for best acrylic sheet in India and best veneer sheet in India was previously too niche, now we can begin to consider more mainstream applications. The launch of Busnelli's reconstituted veneers also responds to the same shift providing sustainable luxury with engineered stability and European-inspired designs.

Royale Touche reinforces its position as the leader in surfacing materials for those consumers seeking high-quality products, exceptional service and innovation. This evolution signifies more than a simple expansion of product capabilities, it represents a convergence of legacies that brings Indian interiors to global standards of craftsmanship.