'India In Last 24hr' Instagram Page Set To Launch Music Label | File Photo

In an exciting development, the popular Instagram page “India in Last 24 Hr”, helmed by Suraj Yadav, is branching out into the music industry with the launch of its very own music label. The announcement comes as the page celebrates a milestone of over 1 million followers in just six months, solidifying its place as a leading platform for trending updates and engaging content in India.

A Bold Move Beyond Social Media

Suraj Yadav’s decision to expand into the music industry reflects his innovative approach to building a multifaceted brand. Leveraging the massive audience base of “India in Last 24 Hours,” the new music label aims to showcase emerging talent, produce original tracks, and cater to the diverse musical tastes of India’s youth.

Connecting Music with Trends

The music label will align with the page’s vision of staying relevant and dynamic. By combining trending social media content with the universal appeal of music, the label seeks to create a unique synergy between entertainment and audience engagement.

With over 1 million followers and a proven track record of understanding audience preferences, “India in Last 24 Hours” is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates as the page transitions from a social media success story to a powerhouse in entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)