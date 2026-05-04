Iconic Personalities - Leaders Driving Change Across Industries

Truevis Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai‑headquartered MedTech enterprise launched in 2025, is spearheading India’s healthcare revolution through its Manufacturing‑as‑a‑Service (MaaS) model. |

Vivek Tiwari, Principal Investor , Truevis Technologies Pvt Ltd

Vivek Tiwari, Principal Investor at Truevis Technologies and Founder of Magnetronix Superconductors, is an iconic personality driving transformative change in India’s MedTech and healthcare landscape. A strong proponent of ‘Make in India’, he combines deep sector expertise with bold innovation to position Truevis at the forefront of advanced radiology and medical technology. Under Tiwari’s leadership, the company is redefining how India accesses high‑impact, affordable healthcare for millions of patients across the country, establishing him as a key architect of change in the sector.

Truevis Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai‑headquartered MedTech enterprise launched in 2025, is spearheading India’s healthcare revolution through its Manufacturing‑as‑a‑Service (MaaS) model. Amid surging demand for advanced radiology and radiotherapy equipment, the company bridges global innovations with local manufacturing prowess, advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat. From precision production to pan‑India deployment and robust after‑sales support, Truevis delivers scalable, affordable solutions to transform cancer care and other critical healthcare segments.



Prbhjiit Maniktala, Founder, VAZANEH

Prbhjiit Maniktala is a fashion entrepreneur and creative director known for building brands with clarity, restraint, and a strong design identity.

Trained through hands-on experience rather than convention, she approaches fashion as both craft and strategy, balancing artistic instinct with business discipline. Her work is defined by precision, emotional intelligence, and the ability to translate abstract ideas into a clear visual language.

In 2025, she founded VAZANEH, a couture label conceived as an extension of her personal design philosophy: quiet strength, architectural silhouettes, and modern Indian elegance.

From concept to production, Prbhjiit remains deeply involved in every layer of the brand, spanning textile development, fittings, casting, styling, and shaping the overall brand narrative. She works closely with Indian artisans, pushing technical boundaries while maintaining consistency in finish and quality.

Beyond design, she is recognised for her instinctive understanding of positioning and long-term brand building. In less than a year, she has shaped VAZANEH into a distinct voice within the luxury space, earning early editorial attention and a growing couture clientele.

Grounded, detail-driven, and future-focused, Prbhjiit represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs building with intention and lasting cultural relevance, blending creative courage with operational rigour and understated ambition.



Deepannita Chakraborty, Founder, Mini Mavericks Early Learning Centre

Deepannita Chakraborty is a child psychology expert, early childhood educator, author and storyteller, and the force behind Mini Mavericks Early Learning Centre, Sector 135, Noida. After successfully running a preschool for eight years, she realised that children needed more than just a structured setup. They need a space which makes them feel comfortable, understood and free to be themselves before anything else.

Having spent years working closely with both children and parents, her understanding of early learning is deeply personal and experience-led. She believes that interactions in early years shapes children for life. Mini Mavericks stems up as a place where children are carefully nurtured with patience, warmth and encouragement, and allowed to grow at their own pace.



Nishant Singhal, Board Member & CEO, Healthians

Nishant Singhal, a Chartered Accountant and SRCC graduate, has over 23 years of experience. He worked 11 years at PwC across India and global offices, specializing in Corporate Finance and IPOs. In 2011, he co-founded Investors Clinic and later Youwecan Ventures with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Nishant invested in Healthians early and joined the board. As COO (2020–23), he scaled monthly revenues from ₹2 crore to ₹25 crore and helped raise $100 million in funding. He now serves as CEO of Healthians, India’s largest at-home diagnostics provider, contributing significantly to its rapid growth and investor confidence.



Sunil Rathi, Founder & CEO, Halomax Lighting, Luemin Lighting, and Infinityz Designs

Sunil Rathi is a visionary entrepreneur and lighting innovator with over two decades of experience redefining how spaces are illuminated. As the Founder & CEO of Halomax Lighting, Luemin Lighting, and Infinityz Designs, he has pioneered the integration of global lighting trends with Indian design sensibilities. Beginning his journey in 2000 as a Philips Lighting dealer, he quickly identified gaps in India’s lighting awareness and introduced solutions focused on aesthetics, performance, and comfort. His brands now offer architectural, premium, and decorative lighting solutions across major Indian cities. Known for transforming lighting into an experiential element, Sunil has earned multiple industry accolades and continues to shape the future of innovative and design-driven lighting in India.



Ankur Maheshwary, Founder & Director, Masti Zone

An engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and an MBA from ESADE, Spain, Ankur blends technical acumen with a love for gaming. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has launched over 30 centers nationwide, with 100+ outlets in the pipeline. The brand offers immersive experiences including VR, motion cinema, bowling, trampolines, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur heads R&D at Masti Zone’s Gwalior-based manufacturing hub—the largest in the industry. As Chairman of IAAPI, he champions innovation, youth leadership, and industry growth, positioning Masti Zone for a promising IPO and global expansion.



Manish Tewari, CEO, Trusys.ai

Manish Tewari is a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator with a deep passion for coding and solving real-world problems. An IIT Varanasi alumnus, Manish co-founded Trusys.ai, a cutting-edge platform developing robust solutions that ensure AI is safe, transparent, and compliant for enterprise use. He also co-founded Spydra Technologies, leading blockchain innovations in asset tokenization and on-chain workflows.

Earlier in his entrepreneurial journey, Manish co-founded Koovs.com in 2009, an e-commerce platform that disrupted the Indian market, raising over $20M and listing on the UK Stock Exchange with a $100M valuation by 2013. In 2014, he co-founded POKKT Mobile Ads, pioneering mobile app monetization and digital advertising, securing $10M in funding. Driven by impact, in 2019, he launched Piggy Ride, a child-focused transportation platform that expanded to over 15 countries with $3M in funding.



Kiran Shah, Founder, Go Zero Ice Creams

Kiran Shah is the founder of Go Zero Ice Creams, a fast-growing guilt-free dessert brand featured on Shark Tank India Season 4. With a strong academic foundation in Electronics Engineering from Mumbai University and an MBA from IIM Lucknow, he began his career as a software engineer at Wipro Technologies before moving into global brand management at Procter & Gamble in Singapore. Kiran later scaled his family’s ice cream business to over 100 stores through a bootstrapped approach. In 2022, he launched Go Zero with a vision to redefine indulgence through healthier alternatives. Today, the brand stands as a leader in India’s guilt-free ice cream segment, combining taste, innovation, and mindful consumption.