Humility Is The True Measure Of Success; Harmonising Technology With Human Sensitivity Is Essential: CMD Upendrra Rai

Upendrra Rai addresses Tehelka Samvaad in Lucknow, highlighting AI risks and need for ethical journalism | File Photo

Lucknow | April 20, 2026: At the “Tehelka Samvaad - Desh Ki Baat, Seedha Samvaad” event held at Hilton Garden Inn, Lucknow, Upendrra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express News Network, delivered a compelling address on the evolving landscape of modern journalism, the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the enduring importance of human values.

The event was graced by the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, along with prominent media professionals and digital influencers.

Speaking at the forum, CMD Upendrra Rai emphasised that humility, not position or power, is the true measure of success. Drawing from 29 years of experience in journalism, Bharat Express News Network CMD remarked that individuals who remain grounded and humble are the ones who achieve lasting greatness.

Bharat Express News Network CMD also praised Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak for his simplicity and people-centric approach, highlighting humility as a defining leadership trait.

Addressing the impact of AI and digital transformation, Bharat Express News Network CMD expressed concern over the rising challenge of misinformation.

CMD Upendrra Rai cautioned that AI has the potential to present falsehoods in a highly convincing manner, thereby increasing the risk of public confusion. To counter this, Bharat Express has launched a dedicated half-hour fact-checking programme aimed at helping viewers distinguish between authentic and misleading information.

CMD Upendrra Rai further noted that while technological advancements are inevitable, they cannot replace human emotions and sensitivity.

CMD Upendrra Rai stressed that journalism must retain its ethical foundation and continuously strive for fairness and credibility, even though complete neutrality may be difficult to achieve due to inherent human biases.

Reiterating the organisation’s vision, Bharat Express News Network CMD stated that Bharat Express operates on the core principles of “Satya (Truth), Sahas (Courage), and Samarpan (Commitment),” and remains dedicated to upholding high standards of journalism across Hindi, English, Urdu, and regional languages.

The event also featured an “Influencer Meet,” fostering dialogue between digital creators and media professionals on emerging trends and the future of communication. The primary objective of the initiative was to strengthen direct engagement between the government and citizens through meaningful dialogue.

In a personal reflection, CMD Upendrra Rai described Sahara as his “first love,” expressing emotional attachment and hinting at a renewed journey associated with it.

About Bharat Express News Network

Bharat Express News Network, under the leadership of CMD Upendrra Rai, is a leading media organisation committed to delivering credible and impactful journalism. Guided by its motto “Truth, Courage, and Commitment,” the network continues to set benchmarks in multilingual news broadcasting.

About Tehelka India News

Tehelka India News is an emerging media platform focused on bridging the gap between government initiatives and the public. Through platforms like “Tehelka Samvaad,” it aims to promote meaningful conversations and informed public discourse.

Key Highlights of the Address:

- Humility as the Measure of Success: CMD Upendrra Rai emphasised that true success is defined by humility, not by position or power.

- AI and the Threat of Fake News: Bharat Express News Network CMD warned that AI can make falsehoods appear convincingly real, increasing the risk of misinformation.

- Bharat Express Fact-Check Initiative: Launch of a dedicated programme to help audiences distinguish between real and fake news.

- Emotional Connect with Sahara: CMD Upendrra Rai referred to Sahara as his “first love,” hinting at a new journey.

- Importance of Direct Dialogue: Bharat Express News Network CMD stressed the need for direct communication between the government and citizens.