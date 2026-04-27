How Vivek Sehrawat Is Turning Geopolitical Intelligence Into a Modern Knowledge Brand | file photo

At a time when social media rewards speed over depth, building influence through serious ideas is rare. Vivek Sehrawat is carving a distinctive space in that category.

With more than 1 million followers through VivekOnPoint, he has built a platform where geopolitics, markets, policy and wealth creation are discussed as practical frameworks.

From Information to Strategic Interpretation

His work often goes beyond explaining events to interpreting systems, attracting an audience looking for strategic understanding.

A Perspective Built Across Three Worlds

From academic distinction and engineering at NSIT to commodities trading, UPSC AIR 86 and service as an Intelligence Officer, his journey spans global finance, statecraft and intelligence.

Why Geopolitical Literacy Is Becoming Mainstream

He highlights how supply chains, sanctions, energy shocks and alliances increasingly affect business, markets and financial decisions.

Connecting Global Shifts to Wealth Thinking

He connects geopolitics and finance as one system, emphasizing long-term wealth strategy over short-term tactics.

Building an Intellectual Flywheel

Through content, live education, policy communities and his upcoming book Lessons the 1% Teach Their Kids, he is building an interconnected learning ecosystem.

The Rise of Expertise-Led Influence

With one million followers and a platform built around serious ideas, Vivek Sehrawat represents a broader movement where influence is measured by intellectual value.