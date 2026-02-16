How To Remove Pop-Up Ads From Your Windows 11

Lifestock

Windows 11 is designed to help users maintain their work efficiency. Users working on their tasks or browsing the internet face interruptions from pop-up advertisements and promotional content that disrupt their focus. The system generates interruptions from multiple locations throughout its operational framework.

Most pop-ups fall into three groups: built-in system suggestions, browser notifications, and unwanted software or adware. The steps below walk through each source and show how to turn them off, one by one.

Remove Built-In Windows 11 Ads and Suggestions

Windows shows promotional content in a few common areas. Turning these off reduces most system-level ads.

● Clean up the Start menu

Go to Settings > Personalization > Start

Turn off Show recommendations for tips, shortcuts, new apps, and more

● Remove Lock Screen promotions

Go to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen

Change the background from Spotlight to Picture or Slideshow

Turn off Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more

● Stop File Explorer promotions

Open File Explorer

Click the three dots at the top and select Options

Open the View tab

Uncheck Show sync provider notifications

These changes reduce Windows 11 pop-up ads that promote Microsoft services and partner tools.

Disable Notification-Based Ads in Windows 11

Some pop-ups appear as system notifications that look like alerts. These can be turned off in one place.

1. Go to Settings > System > Notifications

2. Scroll down and open Additional settings

3. Turn off all of these:

● Show the Windows welcome experience

● Suggest ways to get the most out of Windows

● Get tips and suggestions when using Windows

You can also review individual apps on this page and turn off notifications for anything that does not need to send alerts.

Stop Browser Pop-Ups and Fake Virus Alerts

Many Windows 11 browser pop-ups come from websites that abuse notification permissions. These often show fake virus warnings or scam messages.

Google Chrome

● Open Chrome

● Go to chrome://settings/content/notifications

● Under “Allowed,” remove or block any site you do not recognize

● Turn off “Sites can ask to send notifications” if pop-ups keep appearing

Microsoft Edge

● Open Edge

● Go to edge://settings/content/notifications

● Remove unknown sites from the allowed list

● Turn off “Ask before sending” to block future requests

This step removes most Windows 11 browser pop-ups that appear even when the browser is not in use.

Remove Adware and Preinstalled Bloatware

If pop-ups appear in the middle of the screen or redirect searches, unwanted software may be installed.

Check startup apps

●Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager

●Open the Startup tab

● Disable unfamiliar tools, especially “PC cleaners” or “driver updaters”

Uninstall unwanted software

● Go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps

● Remove preinstalled or suspicious programs you do not use

Run a security scan

● Open Windows Security

● Select Virus & threat protection

● Run a Full scan or Offline scan

Avoid third-party “cleaner” tools that promise instant fixes. Many create more problems than they solve.

Best Practices to Prevent Pop-Ups in the Future

● Users should avoid downloading software from any websites that they do not know.

● Users should refuse all notification requests except those that they find valuable.

● Users should maintain current versions of both the Windows operating system and web browsers.

● Users should use their system's security features and dismiss all unnecessary security alerts.

● Users should read all installation screens carefully and deselect any additional installation options.

These habits help Disable Ads Windows 11 users often encounter over time.

Conclusion

Windows 11 pop-ups can be bothersome for users, but the problem can be resolved by adjusting system settings and performing basic maintenance tasks. The system becomes less active and more organized after users perform the steps to remove pop-up advertisements from Windows 11. A quick review of settings every few months helps keep distractions away and restores Windows 11 as a practical work tool rather than a source of interruptions.