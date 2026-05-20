How To Choose Vitamin C Serum For Different Skin Types? | file photo

Vitamin C serums have earned their place in just about every skincare conversation. But walk into any store or scroll through any skincare page and you'll find dozens of options, all claiming to be the best. The truth is, the right vitamin C serum isn't the same for everyone. What works brilliantly for oily skin can feel irritating on sensitive skin, and what suits dry skin might feel too heavy for combination.

Picking the wrong one is not only a waste of money, but it can also affect your skin’s health. A well-formulated vitamin C serum for skin care paired with a good vitamin C moisturizer makes the whole routine work harder, but getting the serum right for your skin type is where it all starts.

Here's how to make that call.

Before we get into skin types, let's look at the benefits of Vitamin C and what it actually does to your skin when used regularly:

● Brightens skin tone: Interrupts melanin production and gradually shifts dull, uneven skin to a more radiant baseline.

● Fades hyperpigmentation: It does diminish your dark spots and any post-acne markings, as well as any sun damage over time.

● Stimulates collagen production: Helps maintain skin firmness and reduces the obvious indications of aging.

● Protects from environmental damage: Neutralises free radicals from UV radiation and pollutants before they can cause permanent harm.

● Improves overall skin texture: Regular application will result in a smoother, clearer, and more even skin tone and texture.

Pro Tip: A mattifying Vitamin C serum handles excess oil and brightens acne scars in one step, two concerns, one product.

Dry skin responds well to Vitamin C, but the formula needs to bring some hydration to the table. When combined with active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides, a vitamin C serum for dry skin should have a significantly fuller texture. Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate is a particularly good fit here because it hydrates while it brightens.

Pro Tip: Layer your Vitamin C serum under a moisturiser immediately after application to seal in both the hydration and the active.

Sensitive skin and strong actives don't always get along, which is why a vitamin C serum for sensitive skin needs to start low and go slow. Look for concentrations between 5% and 10%, stable derivatives like Ascorbyl Glucoside, and a completely fragrance-free formula with a minimal ingredient list.

Pro Tip: Always patch test on your jawline or inner arm before applying to your full face. A dermatologist-recommended vitamin C serum for sensitive skin is always better.

A lightweight, quickly absorbing composition with a modest concentration of 10% to 15% is effective. One should consider ingredients that address both the oilier and drier regions. Ingredients that target both the oilier and drier regions should be taken into consideration.

Pro Tip: For a little more focused effect, apply a bit extra serum to the drier or more pigmented parts of your face.

● Concentration: If you have sensitive skin and are a newbie, start with a concentration of 5% to 10%. For experienced users looking for stronger brightening results, 15% to 20% is more effective.

● Packaging: Always choose dark, airtight bottles. Vitamin C oxidises when exposed to light and air, which makes it significantly less effective.

● Colour & Smell: Fresh Vitamin C is clear or very lightly yellow. If your serum has turned dark orange or brown, it's oxidised and won't deliver the results you're expecting.

● pH Level: For L-Ascorbic Acid to absorb properly, the formula needs a pH below 3.5. Check this before buying if you're going for the more potent form.

● Step 1- Cleanse: Start with a gentle face wash on clean skin

● Step 2- Apply the Serum: 2 to 3 drops pressed gently into the skin. Morning is the best time for antioxidant protection throughout the day

● Step 3- Moisturise: Follow with your Vitamin C moisturiser to seal everything in

● Step 4- Sunscreen: Non-negotiable in the morning, Vitamin C and SPF together give your skin dual protection against pigmentation and UV damage

➔ Jumping straight to a high concentration before your skin is ready for it

➔ Mixing with Benzoyl Peroxide, they cancel each other out

➔ Skipping sunscreen after application, UV exposure undoes everything Vitamin C is working on

➔ Storing your serum near heat or in a clear bottle degrades the formula faster than you'd expect.

Vitamin C is one of those ingredients that delivers great results for you. The only thing is that you have to select the proper one for your skin. Choose a formula that suits your skin type. Begin with a modest concentration and watch how your skin reacts. Start with a little bit and see how your skin reacts. Bottom line: Be consistent and use SPF 50 sunscreen religiously. That combination is what makes a difference.