How To Choose The Right Credit Card Based On Your Lifestyle And Spending Habits | file photo

Choosing the right credit card is not only about eligibility or welcome benefits. It is about finding a card that aligns with your lifestyle, financial priorities, and spending behaviour. When chosen wisely, a credit card can help reduce everyday spending across travel, shopping, fuel, and regular payments.

Here is a practical and insightful approach you can follow to identify the most suitable option.

Step 1: Analyse where you spend the most

Begin by reviewing your monthly expenses. Do you spend heavily on travel, dining, and entertainment? Are fuel and grocery bill significant? Do you frequently pay insurance premiums or the bills? Once you understand these patterns, you can match them with cards offering accelerated rewards in those categories.

If you prefer luxury travel and premium experiences, metal cards such as the Mayura credit card and Ashva credit card from IDFC FIRST Bank are designed for sophistication and performance. With their robust metal build and regal finish, they reflect exclusivity while delivering high-value rewards. Both cards offer up to 10X reward points on spends above ₹20,000 in a statement cycle and on birthdays, along with 50X bonus points on hotel bookings and 30X on flight bookings via the bank’s mobile app.

Mayura stands out with zero forex fee, 4 international and 4 domestic lounge visits per quarter, railway lounge access, ₹50,000 trip cancellation cover twice a year, comprehensive travel insurance up to USD 1,200, golf privileges, movie ticket offers up to ₹500 off, and air accident cover of ₹1 crore. Ashva offers a competitive 1% forex markup, generous lounge access, ₹25,000 trip cancellation cover, golf rounds, fuel surcharge waiver, and strong insurance protection. If travel and premium lifestyle experiences define you, these cards are ideal.



Benefits, reward structures, and access limits mentioned above are subject to applicable terms and may change over time. Actual eligibility and availability can vary by card variant and usage. Please check the official website for the latest details.

Step 2: Consider long-term cost efficiency

If you prefer strong benefits without annual fees, a lifetime-free credit card becomes appealing. Options such as the FIRST Wealth credit card, FIRST Select credit card, and FIRST Classic credit card provide excellent value with no lifetime charges.

The FIRST Wealth Credit Card offers 10X rewards on incremental monthly spends above ₹20,000 and 3X on routine expenses. It features a low 1.5% forex markup, 1 domestic and 1 international lounge visits per quarter, and complimentary golf rounds. Cardholders also benefit from special travel multipliers on the IDFC FIRST app and comprehensive insurance, including USD 1,200 travel cover.

FIRST Select adds attractive travel privileges, dynamic interest rates, 1 domestic lounge visits, lifestyle discounts, and air accident cover of ₹1 crore. FIRST Classic, designed for everyday value, offers strong rewards, railway lounge access, dining discounts at 1500+ restaurants, movie ticket benefits, and roadside assistance.

Step 3: Match your usage and digital preferences

For young professionals seeking lifestyle-focused benefits, the FIRST Millennia credit card is tailored to millennial needs. It combines accelerated rewards, dining discounts, movie offers, railway lounge access, and shopping privileges, all without annual fees.

If you are new to credit or prefer secured options, the FIRST WOW! credit card provides a lifetime-free FD-backed solution with a credit limit of at least 100% of your fixed deposit. It requires no income proof, offers up to 4X never-expiring rewards, zero forex markup, global acceptance, and interest on your FD.

For instant digital access, the FIRST EA₹N credit card, a virtual FD-secured card, offers instant approval, cashback on UPI and online spends, first-transaction cashback, movie discounts, and roadside assistance while earning interest on your deposit.

Step 4: Evaluate key needs

If fuel is one of your biggest monthly expenses, it makes sense to use a card built around fuel spending. FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ are designed for people who drive regularly and want to lower fuel costs. In addition to fuel savings, these cards also cover related spends such as groceries and FASTag recharges, and can be used for UPI payments through RuPay. Domestic lounge access and other everyday benefits are included, subject to usage conditions.

If insurance premiums form a large and recurring part of your payments, a different type of card may suit you better. LIC Select and LIC Classic are structured to reward LIC premium payments. Along with rewards on insurance spends, these cards also offer airport and railway lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, and protection features such as travel and purchase cover. LIC Select provides higher insurance coverage and additional travel-related rewards, based on applicable terms.

Step 5: Think about repayment flexibility

If you prefer structured repayments, the FIRST SWYP credit card allows zero-interest EMI conversion with a flat monthly fee. It also offers welcome rewards, travel discounts, railway lounge access, movie offers, food discounts, and merchant privileges across 300+ brands.

For frequent travellers seeking forex advantages and reward-rich bookings, the FIRST WOW Black credit card offers zero forex markup, bonus travel rewards on bookings, lounge access, trip cancellation cover, fuel surcharge waiver, and roadside assistance.

Make a confident decision

Choosing the right credit card is about understanding your priorities and aligning them with the right benefits. Whether you value travel luxury, fuel savings, insurance rewards, EMI flexibility, or digital convenience, IDFC FIRST Bank offers a solution tailored to your lifestyle.

When you understand your spending habits and choose accordingly, a credit card becomes more than a way to pay and fits naturally into your financial routine.