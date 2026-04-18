How To Choose The Perfect Sunscreen According To Your Skin Type?

Selecting the right sunscreen based on skin type helps prevent sun damage and maintain healthy skin | Representational Image

Sunscreen is not an optional step in India when the UV index is high. It is a necessity, but still many people struggle to find the right one. White cast, excess oil, breakouts, and irritation can make sunscreen uncomfortable to wear daily. The solution is choosing the right sunscreen for your skin type by not just picking the highest SPF. You can look for a sunscreen SPF 50 to protect your skin barrier.

You can protect your skin better after understanding how to choose sunscreen based on your skin type and what ingredients to look for. You will also know how to apply it correctly to increase protection. A Detan face wash is also helpful to reduce the effects of sun damage.

Why Sunscreen is a Non-Negotiable Skincare Essential

The benefits of applying sunscreen are not just preventing sunburn. Daily exposure to UV radiation damages your skin, even when you stay indoors.

What sunscreen protects you from

● UVA rays cause premature ageing, pigmentation, and fine lines

● UVB rays are responsible for sunburn and damaging the skin barrier

● Visible light (HEV) increases pigmentation, especially for Indian skin tones

Benefits of Applying Sunscreen Daily:

● Prevents up to 90% of premature ageing signs

● Reduces tanning and pigmentation

● Protects acne marks from darkening

● Maintains your skin barrier health

Using a Sunscreen SPF 50 daily is one of the best ways to maintain your skin health in the long run.

Which Sunscreen is Best for Your Specific Skin Type?

How to select sunscreen? Well, there is no single best sunscreen for all skin types. The right formula depends on your skin’s oil production, sensitivity, and hydration needs.

1. Sunscreen for Dry Skin

Dry skin lacks lipids and hydration, so sunscreen should also function as a moisturiser.

Look for the factors mentioned below.

● Cream-based or lotion formulas

● Hydrating ingredients, such as Hyaluronic Acid and Glycerin

● Barrier-repair agents, like Ceramides

Avoid sunscreens with matte finish or alcohol formulas

How to choose sunscreen for face? The best sunscreen for dry skin hydrates and protects your skin at the same time.

2. Sunscreen for Oily Skin

Oily skin produces excess sebum, which can break down heavy sunscreens and cause greasiness.

Look for the following factors.

● Gel-based or water-based sunscreens

● Oil-free and non-comedogenic labels

● Matte or semi-matte finish

Avoid

● Thick creams or occlusive formulas

Best choice

If you are wondering which type of sunscreen is best for oily skin, go for lightweight gel sunscreens that absorb quickly and control shine.

3. Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

Acne-prone skin is prone to attracting skin issues, especially clogging of pores or skin irritation; therefore, it needs more protection and care.

Look for

● Non-comedogenic formulations that offers oil-free nourishment

● Lightweight gel or fluid textures.

● Soothing ingredients, such as Centella Asiatica and Niacinamide

Avoid

● Using heavy oils and fragrances.

● Pair your sunscreen with a gentle cleanser. You can use a detan face wash to prevent buildup and breakouts.

4. Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin

Individuals with sensitive skin need to keep a check on every good and bad of a particular product or ingredient, especially chemical filters, fragrances, or preservatives, as they may cause instant reactions on their skin.

Note: Look for the right ingredients to help enhance your skin and treat your skin concerns with ease. The one essential step you can’t miss is performing a patch test before adapting any product into your daily skincare regimen.

Look for

● Mineral (physical) sunscreens rich in Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide

● Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formulas

Avoid

● Alcohol, artificial fragrance, and essential oils

Best choice

The best sunscreen for sensitive skin minimises irritation while providing broad-spectrum protection.

5. Sunscreen for Combination Skin Type

You might be looking for a sunscreen for combination skin type. They have an oily T-zone and dry cheeks.

Look for

● Fluid or gel-cream textures

● Balanced hydration without heaviness

Ideal formula

● Hydrating but lightweight

● Semi-matte finish

Best choice

A sunscreen for combination skin type should control oil and also prevent dryness.

How to Choose the Right Sunscreen for Your Face?

If you are unsure how to select sunscreen for face, look for the following factors:

● Broad spectrum for UVA and UVB protection

● SPF 30 minimum, but SPF 50 is preferred in India

● Suits your skin type

Factors to Consider When Selecting Your Sunscreen

Understanding labels helps you make a better choice.

● SPF (Sun Protection Factor): Protects against UVB rays. SPF 50 blocks ~98% of UVB.

● PA Rating: Indicates UVA protection.

○ PA+ means low, and PA++++ means very high

● Texture:

○ Gel for oily skin.

○ Cream for dry skin.

○ Fluid for combination skin.

● Water Resistance: Essential for sweating, swimming, or outdoor activities

How to Apply Sunscreen Like a Skincare Pro

You will know how well your sunscreen works when you apply it properly.

Step-by-Step Application

Use the Two-Finger Rule for easy application, which means taking two strips of sunscreen on the index and middle fingers and massaging them gently into the skin

Apply evenly to cover face, neck, and ears.

Wait 15 minutes before sun exposure.

Reapply every 2–3 hours.

When Should You Reapply Sunscreen?

● Every 2–3 hours outdoors

● After sweating or washing your face

● Indoors, if exposed to sunlight through windows

Even the best sunscreen for all types of skin does not work over time.

Conclusion

Choosing the right sunscreen depends on understanding your skin type and selecting a formula that you will use daily. There is no universal best sunscreen for all skin types. You can only choose the one that suits your skin’s needs and lifestyle.

Simple routine

● Cleanse, moisturise, and apply SPF 50 sunscreen

● Reapply every 2–3 hours

With regular application, sunscreen increases its effectiveness to help treat skin concerns like prevention of early signs of aging, protecting the skin barrier, reducing tanning, etc. It is essential to incorporate your favorite SPF 50 into your daily skincare routine for the best results.