How Prerna Singla Is Building Clariteens With Science, Sensitivity And A Decade Of Expertise

Through Clariteens, Prerna Singla is building age-appropriate skincare for young and developing skin

In an industry often driven by trends, quick fixes, and viral ingredients, Prerna Singla has quietly built her reputation on something far more enduring; deep expertise, thoughtful formulation, and an unwavering belief that skincare should begin with understanding, not correction.

With over a decade of experience spanning cosmetics, healthcare, and product development, Singla has spent years working closely with formulations, manufacturing ecosystems, and ingredient science, building a strong foundation in how products are conceptualised and brought to life. Today, that experience culminates in Clariteens; her direct-to-consumer skincare brand created specifically for young skin, designed to bring gentle, safe, and effective solutions to a segment long overlooked by the beauty industry.

Backed by her extensive experience with Vive Cosmetics, Clariteens reflects a strong manufacturing and quality foundation, combining scientific formulation with a clear purpose: to create skincare that is truly designed for children and teenagers rather than adapted from adult products.

Building a Brand Rooted in Experience

Singla’s journey into skincare did not begin with a brand idea; it began with years of immersion in the backend of the beauty and wellness industry. Having worked across manufacturing and formulation environments, she developed a nuanced understanding of how ingredients interact with different skin types and how product efficacy depends on balance, not complexity. This experience revealed a clear gap: while adult skincare had evolved rapidly, children and teenagers were still using products never truly designed for their skin biology. Clariteens was born from this insight; a brand built on the principle that young skin needs protection, hydration, and barrier support rather than aggressive actives.

Inspired by a Mother’s Perspective

Beyond professional insight, Clariteens is also deeply personal. As a mother, Singla wanted safer, gentler skincare options for her children, products that would support healthy skin without exposing young users to harsh ingredients or unnecessary actives.

The development of Clariteens also incorporated inputs from its intended audience, with the active involvement of Arshiya, Prerna Singla’s daughter, who contributed as a young entrepreneur during the brand-building process.

Arshiya’s presence in Singla’s life helped shape the brand’s philosophy, reinforcing the importance of simplicity, safety, and nurturing care. This personal connection adds an emotional layer to Clariteens, grounding its scientific approach in real-life parenting insights and everyday skincare needs.

Rethinking Skincare for Young Consumers

At its core, Clariteens is about simplifying skincare. The brand focuses on toxin-free, dermatologically mindful formulations that prioritise skin health while encouraging young users to develop positive self-care habits early. Singla’s formulation philosophy reflects her years in the industry - gentle actives, balanced hydration, and minimal irritation risk. The approach is less about chasing instant results and more about nurturing long-term skin health, aligning with the growing demand for clean, transparent, and credible beauty solutions.

From Manufacturing Expertise to Consumer Trust

Before stepping into the D2C space, Singla built deep operational expertise through her work in cosmetics manufacturing, where she helped brands translate ideas into market-ready products. Her leadership has been defined by innovation, rigorous quality standards, and a strong understanding of evolving consumer expectations. That background now gives Clariteens a strong credibility advantage; the brand is not just built on marketing insight but on real formulation and production knowledge, ensuring safety and consistency at every stage.

Skincare as Confidence, Not Correction

For Singla, skincare is ultimately about empowerment. She believes introducing simple routines early can help young individuals develop confidence and a healthier relationship with their skin, shifting the narrative away from perfection and towards care. This philosophy positions Clariteens as more than just a product line; it is a platform encouraging mindful skincare habits and self-assurance among young consumers navigating an increasingly appearance-driven world.

Shaping the Future of Gentle Skincare

As awareness around ingredient safety and early skincare grows, Clariteens is emerging as a brand that combines scientific understanding with emotional intelligence. With her decade-long industry experience guiding product development and brand vision; and her role as a mother shaping its purpose Prerna Singla continues to build a skincare ecosystem rooted in trust, responsibility, and innovation. It is a vision that recognises that the future of beauty lies not in stronger formulas, but in smarter, gentler care; designed with both expertise and empathy at its core.