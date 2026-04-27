How Prepaying A Loan Early Actually Affects Your Interest Savings

Borrowers review loan statements to decide if early repayment will reduce interest costs | Representational Image

Prepaying a loan before the scheduled end of its term is generally a sound financial advice. Reducing the outstanding principal sooner reduces the interest that accrues on it, and any reduction in total interest paid is a direct financial gain. However, the degree of benefit from any specific prepayment depends on when in the tenure it is made, whether it shortens the tenure or reduces the EMI, and what prepayment charge the lender applies.

Borrowers who understand these variables can make prepayment decisions that maximize the financial benefit from surplus cash. Those who prepay without this understanding sometimes find the savings far lesser than expected, or that the same funds would have produced a better outcome deployed differently.

Why Timing the Prepayment Matters Most?

The timing of a loan prepayment plays an important role in determining the total interest savings. In a reducing-balance loan, the outstanding principal is highest at the beginning of the tenure, so a larger portion of the early EMIs goes toward interest. As the loan progresses, the principal gradually decreases, and a larger share of each EMI is applied to principal repayment. A prepayment made in the first year reduces the principal when it is still high and lowers the interest charged over the remaining tenure.

A prepayment made later in the personal loan term yields smaller savings because only a short period of interest accrues. The interest saved for each rupee prepaid is therefore much higher in the early years of the loan. Borrowers who receive bonuses or periodic surplus income can consider using these funds to prepay during the first two or three years to maximize interest savings over the loan tenure.

Reducing the Tenure vs Reducing the EMI

After making a part-prepayment, most lenders allow borrowers to choose between two options. One option is to keep the EMI unchanged and reduce the remaining loan tenure. The other option is to keep the tenure the same and reduce the monthly EMI. These choices lead to different outcomes with respect to interest. Keeping the EMI unchanged and reducing the tenure usually results in greater interest savings, as the principal is repaid faster and fewer months of interest accrue.

For example, Tata Capital offers borrowers the option to simulate both scenarios through its online portal. This helps borrowers clearly see the difference in total interest savings and decide whether to shorten the tenure or lower the EMI. Reducing the EMI while keeping the tenure unchanged yields smaller overall savings, as each lower EMI repays a smaller portion of the principal. Borrowers who can comfortably continue paying the original EMI should generally choose the tenure reduction option. The lower EMI option reduces the monthly payment but results in lower total interest savings over the life of the loan.

Calculating the Actual Saving Before Prepaying

The interest savings from a planned prepayment can be estimated in three steps.

Calculate the total remaining interest on the current schedule by applying the loan's interest rate to the outstanding balance over the remaining months.

Calculate the total remaining interest after the prepayment on the reduced balance at the same rate and remaining tenure.

Subtract the second figure from the first to get the gross saving.

The net saving is the gross saving minus the prepayment charge. To calculate personal loan savings effectively, if the net saving is clearly positive and material, the prepayment is worthwhile. If the charge is close to the gross savings, the net benefit is marginal, and the decision warrants closer scrutiny. Running this calculation before making the prepayment ensures the decision is based on actual numbers rather than the general assumption that prepaying is always beneficial.

When Prepayment Charges Can Offset the Benefit?

Most lenders charge a prepayment fee when a loan is repaid ahead of schedule, in full or in part. For personal loans, this typically ranges from 4 to 6.5 percent of the prepaid amount, depending on the lender's terms and whether the prepayment falls within a lock-in period. On an outstanding balance of ₹3 lakh, a 5 percent prepayment charge of ₹15,000 must be weighed against the interest savings.

When the remaining loan tenure is short, the total interest due may be lower than the prepayment or foreclosure charge. In such cases, early loan closure may not be financially beneficial. Making smaller partial prepayments can sometimes result in a better overall outcome than full foreclosure.

Reviewing the lender's prepayment policy before making any payment is important. This includes checking the applicable charges and the minimum prepayment amount. Doing so helps ensure the decision is well-informed and financially sensible.

Comparing Prepayment Against Other Uses of Surplus Cash

Using surplus cash to prepay a loan is not always the best financial decision. The choice should be based on how the loan's interest rate compares with the potential returns from other uses of the same money. Prepaying a personal loan at a 13 percent interest rate effectively yields a guaranteed 13 percent annual savings on the prepaid amount. If the same money can be invested in an option that provides a reliable post-tax return of at least 13 percent, investing may be the better choice. Risk level, liquidity needs, and financial goals should also be considered before making the decision.

In many cases, unsecured personal loan interest rate range between 11 and 16 percent. Achieving investment returns that consistently exceed these after-tax rates can be difficult, making prepaying such loans a financially sound option for many borrowers. However, secured loans, such as home loans, usually carry lower interest rates, around 8 to 9 percent. In these cases, comparing potential investment returns becomes more relevant, and the right decision depends on factors such as tax benefits, investment opportunities, and the borrower's financial time horizon.

Conclusion

Prepaying a loan early can reduce the total interest paid, but the actual benefit depends on timing, lender charges, and the repayment option chosen. Early prepayments and tenure reduction generally produce the highest savings. Borrowers should also compare the loan interest rate with potential investment returns before using surplus cash. Evaluating these factors carefully ensures that prepayment decisions deliver meaningful financial benefits rather than only perceived savings.