How Does An Education Loan Without Collateral Work?

Students explore collateral-free education loan options to finance higher studies without pledging assets or property | File Photo

You’ve got the grades, and graduating from a prestigious university is on your bucket list. While admission is no problem, finances are where the problem lies for most aspirants. An education loan bridges the gap and makes things easier. In a standard format, most lenders will require you to offer collateral for an education loan if your borrowing amount is high. If this is holding you back, fret not. You still have a chance to apply without pledging security. Read ahead to learn how this turnaround works.

What is an education loan without collateral?

A collateral-free education loan is one where lenders don’t ask for securities like property, fixed deposits, or insurance policies to protect their risk interest. Instead, they sanction the loan based on other eligibility factors such as your academic record, the course you’re pursuing, the institute you’ll study in, and your co-applicant’s financial profile.

For instance, you can get up to ₹1 crore without collateral from IDFC FIRST Bank, which is sizeable and covers crucial expenses related to your education.

Salient features of an unsecured education loan

● Competitive interest rate: Despite the non-collateral aspect, you can get education loan interest rates starting at 11.25% p.a. from lenders like IDFC FIRST Bank. Secured education loan interest rates start from 9.5% p.a.

● Adjustable repayment: You enjoy the control over tenure selection, typically upto 15 years and adjusting EMI payments to suit your comfort.

● Faster approval: Since there is no hassle of arranging assets, if you and the co-applicant meet other eligibility factors, approval is generally quick.

● Covers a wide range of expenses: All crucial costs like tuition, purchase of stationery, laptop, travel expenses, etc., are covered to accommodate your various needs in college.

● Tax benefits: You are eligible for a tax deduction on the interest paid with no maximum limit, for up to 8 years under section 80E of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, this benefit is only available if you opt for the old tax regime.

Eligibility and documentation for a student loan without collateral

Lenders like IDFC FIRST Bank consider the following parameters to assess your eligibility and repayment capacity:

● Strong academic profile

A track record of good academic scores lets you avail of the loan easily. Lenders check your grades, scores on the entrance tests, and consistent performance. This assures them of your merit and future in the career path.

● Course and university selection

The kind of institute you select makes a difference in the opportunities you can get. This ultimately affects loan repayment. Studying from reputable universities and enrolling in recognised courses works better for job prospects.

● Co-applicant’s income

Although your earnings over the years are an essential factor for repaying the education loan, your co-applicant holds responsibility until that happens. Hence, their financial strength is assessed. A steady monthly income and a healthy repayment history are crucial. It reassures lenders that the loan will be serviced even if your course takes longer or you get employed late.

● Credit score

Credit score, commonly of co-applicant, is another aspect determining their creditworthiness. It shows lenders their repayment behaviour, and a key consideration for loan approval.

Documents required for a collateral-free student loan

You are required to co-apply with a legal guardian, such as a parent. Hence, the documentation involves dual paperwork for both your profiles. Here’s what you submit as a student and the paperwork expected from the eligible co-applicant:

Student:

● Duly filled application form

● Passport-sized photographs, government-recognised ID and address proof like Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Voter ID.

● Proof of admission, such as your score for entrance exams, such as GMAT, GRE, IELTS, etc.

● Course fee structure

● If previously employed, salary slips.

● Visa copy for education abroad (pre-visa if visa is yet to be received)

● Academic documents

Co-applicant

● Duly filled application form

● Passport-sized photographs, government-recognised ID and address proof like Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Voter ID.

● Proof of relationship with the applicant.

● Last 6 months’ bank statement

● Balance fund proof

● Income proof

Final words

Now, you no longer have to worry about your higher education due to hefty course fees and the unavailability of assets to pledge. You can qualify on your merit and the financial standing of your close guardian. The eligibility criteria and documentation, as elaborate as they sound, are fairly simple and become clearer once you secure your admission. So, funding your education gets easier when you get clarity and prepare judiciously.