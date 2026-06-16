How An Indian Graduate Is Building Systems Worth Over $5 Billion | file photo

India now houses 4.3 million software engineers, representing 14.7% of the global workforce, with 650,000 working remotely for international companies, according to statistics . This talent pool has positioned India as the world's second-largest software engineering market, trailing only the United States. Among these engineers, some are building systems that process billions in transactions daily for global retail giants.

Sai Sruthi Puchakayala, Software Development Engineer III at Walmart Global Tech, architects cloud-native platforms that support over $5 billion in annual merchandise across 4,000+ retail locations. Ranked 21st among nearly 60,000 computer science graduates from Anna University and a Gold Medalist in her cohort, Puchakayala's journey from Chennai to building mission-critical retail infrastructure demonstrates how Indian engineering talent is shaping global technology at unprecedented scale. Her work includes designing event-driven microservices that increased system throughput by 3x, implementing AI-powered debugging tools that boosted developer productivity by 35%, and creating reusable component libraries adopted across multiple engineering teams. We spoke with her about the technical decisions behind billion-dollar platforms, performance optimization at retail scale, and what it takes to transition from India's academic institutions to America's technology giants. In April 2026, Puchakayala received the Innovator of the Year award (Computer Software: 500+ Employees) at the “Cases & Faces” International Business Award, a global program active since 2012. Additionally, she was named a Council Member of the Association of Information Technology Experts (AITEX), a California-based organization featuring leaders from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

The You graduated as a Gold Medalist from Anna University, ranked 21st among nearly 60,000 computer science graduates across 488 institutions, then earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in your Master's at the University of North Texas before joining Walmart Global Tech. What from that academic foundation prepared you to architect billion-dollar retail systems and what was the hardest part of moving from India's universities to one of America's largest retailers?

Scale forces you to think differently about every architectural decision. When you're supporting 4,000+ stores with real-time inventory management, item onboarding, and supplier coordination, failure isn't just an inconvenience – it directly impacts revenue and customer experience. We built the platform using an event-driven architecture specifically because traditional systems couldn't handle the volume. This approach lets us process millions of transactions daily without losing data when individual components temporarily fail. The database provides the flexibility we need since product information evolves constantly – rigid structures would slow merchant workflows. Container orchestration handles automatic scaling, spinning up resources during peak traffic and scaling down during quiet periods. But technology choices alone don't create reliable systems. We implemented comprehensive monitoring from day one to track errors across our services and external integrations. Safety mechanisms prevent failures from spreading when external systems become unhealthy. Extensive performance testing under realistic conditions helps us find bottlenecks before they affect customers. Building at this scale means accepting that components will fail and designing systems that gracefully degrade rather than collapse entirely.

System throughput tripled and response times dropped by 63% after optimization. Where were the critical bottlenecks hiding?

Our biggest win came from strategic caching – services were repeatedly querying MongoDB for data that rarely changed, like product categories and supplier information. Storing frequently accessed data in fast memory cut those requests dramatically. We also implemented smart bundling, which combines identical requests arriving within milliseconds and returns the same result to all callers rather than processing each one separately. Updates got batched, instead of updating inventory counts individually for thousands of products, we collect changes and execute them together, reducing system load significantly. Security checks became a bottleneck when every request needed validation. Caching validation results temporarily reduced that traffic by 90% while maintaining security. We built workflow automation to handle complex business processes like item creation and purchase orders, which separated business rules from core code and let non-technical teams modify workflows without engineering support. Database optimization made queries orders of magnitude faster. Performance profiling revealed exactly where processing time went, letting us optimize critical paths rather than guessing. The 3x improvement came from dozens of targeted optimizations compounding together, but database and caching improvements delivered the largest individual impact.

You went from Anna University to building platforms for one of America's largest retailers. What prepared you for this transition?

Academic rigor provided the foundation, but adapting to enterprise-scale systems required learning new patterns quickly. At Anna University, earning Gold Medalist recognition and ranking 21st university-wide meant mastering fundamentals: how systems work, how data flows, how to solve complex problems algorithmically. Those fundamentals proved more valuable than I initially realized because they let you evaluate new approaches critically rather than just following trends. My undergraduate certifications gave me early exposure to enterprise workflow automation, which applies directly to the business process systems I design now. Starting at Virtusa working on British Telecommunications and healthcare projects taught me how large organizations actually operate: dealing with incomplete requirements, coordinating across international teams, maintaining systems with strict reliability standards. Graduate school at University of North Texas, where I maintained a perfect academic record while working as Graduate and Research Assistant, forced me to balance theoretical work with practical responsibilities. My research on cloud security taught me to communicate complex technical concepts clearly, which became critical when advocating for design decisions or mentoring engineers. The biggest adjustment was scale, systems at Walmart process more transactions in minutes than my previous projects handled in months. Learning to think in terms of fault tolerance, comprehensive monitoring, and gradual rollouts rather than perfect upfront solutions marked the real transition to enterprise engineering.

One of your most notable innovations is a set of LLM-powered debugging tools that raised developer productivity by roughly 35% across engineering teams at Walmart. What led you to build them, and how do you pinpoint what is actually slowing teams down in systems that process millions of transactions a day?

Measurement precedes optimization – intuition misleads you at scale. We instrumented every service extensively using metrics, logs, and distributed tracing to understand where time actually went. Performance testing under realistic conditions revealed patterns invisible during normal operation. But the biggest time sink wasn't system performance – it was debugging. Engineers spent hours manually piecing together information across multiple services to diagnose failures. A single failed transaction could generate hundreds of log entries, and finding the root cause meant checking dashboards, examining application logs, reviewing database activity, tracing request paths. Traditional monitoring told us symptoms but not causes. Our AI implementation changed that by analyzing code patterns alongside runtime behavior. Instead of just flagging an error, it examines what triggered it, checks for configuration drift, looks at similar past incidents, and suggests probable root causes. Engineers now get diagnostic reports rather than raw data, cutting investigation time dramatically. We also found services making identical requests within milliseconds of each other, which smart bundling eliminated. Database queries without proper optimization were scanning entire datasets unnecessarily. The key was prioritizing fixes by potential impact – addressing debugging inefficiency and data access patterns delivered the biggest gains.

Cloud security research you published in 2017, including a conference presentation, now informs production architecture. How does academic research translate to building platforms handling sensitive merchant data?

Academic research teaches systematic problem-solving under uncertainty. My 2017 conference paper on cloud security countermeasures required evaluating encryption algorithms, analyzing performance trade-offs, and validating claims empirically. That methodology, form hypotheses, design experiments, collect data, analyze objectively, applies directly to production problems. When performance issues arise, I don't jump to solutions based on assumptions. I instrument systems, gather metrics, form hypotheses about root causes, and test them systematically. Research also forced deep understanding of security fundamentals: key management, performance overhead, regulatory compliance, which proved essential when designing systems handling sensitive merchant and supplier data at Walmart. Decisions like encrypting data at rest in MongoDB, using TLS for service communication, implementing proper authentication and authorization layers stem from understanding security-performance trade-offs explored academically. Research methodology shaped how I evaluate architectural options: comparing alternatives rigorously, documenting decisions with supporting data, considering long-term implications beyond immediate requirements. Academic experience also developed technical communication skills needed to advocate for architecture decisions or explain complex systems to stakeholders. The combination of theoretical foundations and applied problem-solving creates more complete engineers who can both understand why solutions work and implement them effectively.

In April 2026 you received the Innovator of the Year award at the "Cases & Faces" International Business Awards, and you were named a Council Member of the Association of Information Technology Experts (AITEX). What does this recognition mean for the kind of engineering work you do?

Recognition like this reflects work done by teams, not individuals — the platforms I contribute to at Walmart exist because engineers, merchants, and supply chain partners solve hard problems together. What the "Cases & Faces" award validated for me is that building reliable systems at retail scale counts as genuine innovation, not just maintenance. The AITEX council role matters differently: it's a chance to shape conversations about where enterprise engineering is heading — especially around AI-assisted development and cloud-native architecture — alongside practitioners facing the same challenges. I treat it as a responsibility to share what works in production, be honest about what doesn't, and help raise the standard across the field, rather than as a personal milestone.

What advice would you give to Indian engineers aspiring to build systems at global scale?

Master fundamentals deeply rather than chasing framework trends. Databases, distributed systems, networking, algorithms – these principles remain stable while technologies change constantly. When I interview engineers, strong fundamentals let them evaluate new tools critically and adapt quickly to changing requirements. Seek opportunities that expose you to scale early, even if they're not glamorous – working on systems handling significant traffic teaches lessons you can't learn from tutorials. Don't overlook certifications and structured learning programs like PEGA or cloud platforms, they provide enterprise context that academic programs often miss. Build projects that demonstrate system thinking, not just coding ability, anyone can write a todo app, but architecting a system with proper error handling, observability, and scalability shows deeper understanding. When opportunities arise at global companies, don't hesitate because of imposter syndrome – your education from institutions like Anna University or NITs provides strong preparation, and companies value that rigor. Focus on learning how to communicate technical concepts clearly, both in writing and verbally – your technical skills matter less if you can't explain your decisions or collaborate effectively. Be willing to start in roles that build foundational skills even if they're not your dream position. My experience at Virtusa on telecommunications and healthcare systems provided crucial enterprise exposure. Finally, remember that building reliable systems at scale requires patience and discipline – optimization is iterative, not instantaneous, and the best engineers focus on sustainable solutions rather than quick fixes.