 How An Indian Engineer Built A Career In Big Tech Product Leadership
How An Indian Engineer Built A Career In Big Tech Product Leadership

From handling operational challenges in India's energy sector to leading AI-driven projects at Fortune 500 companies, Sandeep Mahajan's journey reflects resilience, ambition, and adaptability. What began in the bustling city of Chandigarh has evolved into product leadership roles at Amazon and Walmart.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
From handling operational challenges in India’s energy sector to leading AI-driven projects at Fortune 500 companies, Sandeep Mahajan’s journey reflects resilience, ambition, and adaptability. What began in the bustling city of Chandigarh has evolved into product leadership roles at Amazon and Walmart. Today, he serves as Director, Data Science Product Management at Walmart, driving initiatives that impact millions globally.

Early Career and Roots

Sandeep began his career at Indian Oil Corporation, managing LPG bottling plants, distributors, and transporters. Each day brought new challenges: equipment breakdowns, supply disruptions, resource shortages. These experiences went beyond technical training, sharpening his problem-solving abilities and teaching him how to keep operations running despite constraints. The lessons from India’s bottling plants later helped him tackle billion-dollar inefficiencies in U.S. retail supply chains.

The Turning Point

A move to the United States to pursue an MBA at Penn State became pivotal. Product management fascinated him, sitting at the intersection of technology, strategy, and people. The transition was not without hurdles. As an immigrant in leadership roles, challenges were inevitable, yet his diverse perspective became a strength rather than a barrier.

Lessons from Big Tech

At Amazon, Sandeep led the development of automation tools that cut workloads by 70%, instilling a culture of speed and fearless iteration. Later at Walmart, the scale of impact became clear: spearheading AI-driven projects that touched 1.6 million associates and 255 million customers. At that level, leadership shifted from authority to influence, where listening, empathy, and collaboration mattered as much as technical expertise.

Staying Grounded

Despite his global career, Sandeep’s Indian roots remain central. Growing up in India instilled discipline, resilience, and adaptability, qualities that guided him across continents and helped him navigate diverse operational realities and cultures.

Reflections and Takeaways

From Chandigarh to Bentonville, engineer to product leader, his journey demonstrates that roots can be powerful differentiators. Success lies in blending technical rigor with strategic thinking and human empathy, proof that anyone, anywhere, who acts with courage can carve their own path.

Broader Implications

Sandeep’s story reflects a larger trend of immigrants leveraging technical expertise and diverse perspectives to shape global tech leadership. His trajectory underscores resilience, adaptability, and cross-cultural insight, lessons for aspiring professionals worldwide.

