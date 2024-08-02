House Of Hiranandani's Bold Vision For A Sustainable Future |

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President - Marketing Strategies, House of Hiranandani, shares the inspiration and strategic vision behind their groundbreaking #TomorrowMatters campaign. With sustainability at the core of their development philosophy, House of Hiranandani is set to transform the real estate landscape through innovative initiatives that address the global climate crisis. Mr. Jhobalia discusses the campaign's ambitious goals and the company's commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

What inspired the creation of the Tomorrow Matters campaign, and how does it align with House of Hiranandani’s long-term sustainability vision?

Sustainability is one of the key principles guiding our development philosophy and practices. Over the years, we have integrated numerous eco-friendly initiatives, from energy-efficient building designs to extensive green spaces, all aimed at minimizing our environmental footprint. The creation of the Tomorrow Matters campaign was inspired by our ongoing commitment to these principles and the urgent need to address the global climate crisis. This campaign represents a significant evolution of our sustainability efforts, setting ambitious goals to drive positive change over the next five years. It aligns perfectly with our long-term vision of environmental responsibility and community engagement, building on our history of sustainable development to ensure a better future for generations to come.

Can you explain the four sustainability pillars of the campaign—Grow Green, Waste Wise, Eco-Enlighten, and Energy Smart—and how they address specific environmental challenges?

Tomorrow Matters is a campaign conceptualized to tackle climate crisis through a collaborative approach. The five-year long campaign encompasses multiple targeted goals among various facets of our environment to bring about a significant and impactful change.

According to the United Nations Climate Body, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), it is crucial to limit the long-term average temperature rise to 1.5C. The consequence of 2C global warming can result in extreme hot days, rise in sea levels, loss of coral reefs, and can affect plants, animals, and hundreds of millions of people. It is suspected that the rise in temperature will accelerate the changes and may even make them irreversible.

The Tomorrow Matters initiative stems from this environmental urgency and lays an approach to bring about behavioral and lifestyle changes in the community to avoid the harsh impact of climate change and protect the environment for future generations.

At the heart of Tomorrow Matters are four sustainability pillars with targeted goals, namely Grow Green, Waste Wise, Eco-Enlighten, and Energy Smart. Each pillar is designed to address specific environmental concerns and contribute to a healthier planet.

Grow Green addresses the issue of deforestation that significantly accelerates global warming. House of Hiranandani aims to plant at least 25,000 trees in the next five years across its projects and other barren lands in association with various communities.

Waste Wise addresses the escalating plastic waste crisis. According to the United Nations, every day, the equivalent of 2,000 plastic and waste garbage trucks is dumped in the world's rivers, lakes, and oceans. With plastic waste production skyrocketing and recycling rates remaining alarmingly low, House of Hiranandani commits to recycling 18,000 kg of plastic waste. The initiative aims to convert over 3.4 million kg of wet waste into organic manure, reducing landfill accumulation and promoting sustainable waste management.

Eco-Enlighten is dedicated to increasing awareness about sustainable living. By empowering 1,00,000 individuals with actionable knowledge to reduce their carbon footprints, this initiative seeks to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and awareness.

Energy Smart focuses on the adoption of renewable energy sources. Fossil fuels, the largest contributor to global climate change, account for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. House of Hiranandani aims to generate 70 million kWh of renewable energy through solar panels and provide 100% electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities in the podium and ground-level parking areas of its projects. This initiative will reduce dependency on fossil fuels and contribute to significant electricity savings for residents.

What are some of the key targets of the Tomorrow Matters campaign, such as tree planting and plastic recycling, and how do you plan to achieve these ambitious goals?

The key targets of the Tomorrow Matters campaign include:

Planting 25,000 trees to enhance green cover.

Recycling 18,000 kg of plastic waste to reduce landfill burden.

Converting 3.4 million kg of wet waste into organic manure to promote sustainable waste management.

Generating 70 million kWh of solar energy to cut down on fossil fuel use.

Providing 100% EV charging facilities to support the shift to electric vehicles.

Our approach to achieving these goals is both strategic and inclusive. We are collaborating with various communities, environmental organizations and educational institutions to drive our initiatives forward. By mobilizing the House of Hiranandani community—comprising 25,000 families, 89,000 students, and over 1,000 employees—we will conduct engaging events and environmentally-focused workshops. Each campaign pillar is supported by dedicated teams within the company, led by functional heads, who will actively participate in these activities and monitor its progress to meet our five-year objectives.

How will the campaign's initiatives, like converting wet waste into organic manure and generating solar energy, contribute to reducing House of Hiranandani’s overall environmental footprint?

House of Hiranandani has made significant strides in environmental stewardship through our ongoing projects and sustainability initiatives. To date, we have completed 45.82 million sq. ft of construction and handed over apartments to over 25,000 families.

Sustainability has been a key principle of House of Hiranandani. All our developments are created by ensuring balance in the environment. We promote local ecology and emphasize the protection and conservation of local flora and fauna in our developments. Over 61,670 trees have been planted across our projects in multiple cities, we are one of the pioneers of Miyawaki forest in India and over 8,900 sq.m of our developments are covered with Miyawaki forest, over 100 horticulturists research and protect local plantations across project sites, we have protected and rejuvenated old lakes and water bodies, and over 89,600 students have been educated on the need to protect our environment.

Waste management remains a critical challenge, especially in urban settings where it contributes to environmental degradation. Our campaign addresses this by converting 3.4 million kg of wet waste into organic manure, thereby significantly reducing landfill pressure and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions associated with waste decomposition. The manure produced from this wet waste will be distributed in the community. Additionally, we are recycling 18,000 kg of plastic waste to support a circular economy and further alleviate landfill burdens.

Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions is further demonstrated by our solar energy initiatives. We aim to generate 70 million kWh of solar power, which will decrease our reliance on fossil fuels. This renewable energy will be used to power common, such as passages and lobbies, in our developments reducing our dependence on conventional electricity sources.

Together, these efforts are designed to minimize our environmental footprint, contribute to cleaner air and water, and promote a healthier ecosystem.

What measures are in place to monitor and assess the effectiveness of the campaign’s sustainability efforts over the next five years?

We have established dedicated teams to drive the implementation of our sustainability initiatives under the Tomorrow Matters campaign. Each team, led by a functional head, is focused on key areas such as tree plantation, waste management, solar energy, and community engagement. These teams will play a crucial role in organizing and executing events and workshops, ensuring that our goals are met effectively. The heads of these teams will continuously monitor progress, provide guidance to ensure we are on track.

To support these efforts, we have implemented a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework. This framework involves regular data collection on key performance indicators, such as the number of trees planted, the amount of plastic recycled, and the quantity of solar energy generated. We will also conduct periodic assessments to ensure our initiatives progress as planned.

How does House of Hiranandani plan to engage and educate the community about sustainable practices through the Tomorrow Matters campaign?

Engaging and educating the community is a cornerstone of the Tomorrow Matters campaign. We plan to organize educational workshops, community events, and awareness campaigns to disseminate knowledge about sustainable practices. We will also leverage digital platforms to reach a wider audience and share practical tips on reducing carbon footprints. Collaborations with schools, local organizations, and environmental groups will further amplify our efforts to foster a culture of sustainability.

Additionally, our annual events such as Hirananandani Thane Half Marathon, Hiranandani Thane Cyclothon that attract over 16,000 runners and 2,000 cyclist, respectively, are conducted in a mindful manner. These events provide excellent platforms to reach a broader audience and promote the Tomorrow Matters campaign. It not only helps us engage with our community but also amplify our message of sustainability, encouraging widespread participation and support for our environmental goals. Through these collaborations and events, we aim to integrate sustainability into the fabric of our community, leveraging collective efforts to drive significant and lasting environmental impact.

What marketing strategies are being employed to promote the Tomorrow Matters campaign and its sustainability goals?

We are utilizing a multi-faceted 360 degree marketing strategy that includes digital and traditional media to promote Tomorrow Matters. We are creating engaging content for social media platforms, launching a dedicated campaign website, and utilizing influencer partnerships to reach a broader audience. Additionally, we also plan to enhance visibility through outdoor hoardings and by organizing events and workshops to showcase our initiatives and engage directly with the community.

In addition to these efforts, Tomorrow Matters is now featured prominently in our key collaterals, including project brochures, office design, and our brand website. We are also producing and marketing videos focused on the four pillars of the campaign to effectively communicate our message and drive impact.

What challenges have you encountered in marketing such an ambitious sustainability campaign, and how are you overcoming them?

One of the main challenges has been to effectively communicate the complexity and urgency of the sustainability issues. To overcome this, we are focusing on clear, relatable messaging and storytelling that highlight the tangible benefits of our initiatives. Our strategy includes producing and marketing videos that showcase the four key pillars of the Tomorrow Matters campaign, making our message more accessible and impactful.

Engaging influencers and community leaders to advocate for the campaign has also been crucial in building trust and credibility. Additionally, we are continuously gathering feedback and adapting our strategies to ensure they resonate with our audience and drive meaningful engagement. This dynamic approach helps us address challenges and strengthen our communication efforts throughout the campaign.



