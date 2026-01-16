Global Ayush Summit 2026 In Siliguri Concludes With CCRH-Backed Academic Sessions, International Delegates, And Chronic Osteomyelitis Case Presentation By Dr Vikas Singhal

Siliguri, West Bengal (India) | January 2026 — A three-day Global Ayush Summit 2026 concluded in Siliguri after hosting a packed programme of scientific talks, clinical case discussions, and award recognitions. The summit was organised as a hotel-based conference and drew participation from the AYUSH Department, with CCRH (Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy) involved in the academic proceedings. Delegates from multiple countries attended, reflecting the event’s growing international footprint within the AYUSH and homeopathy community.

The summit featured Dr. A.K. Dwivedi as the Chief Guest, with Dr. Soni attending as Guest of Honour. Dr. Vikas Singhal (Chandigarh) was also invited as a Guest of Honour and delivered a focused academic session on chronic osteomyelitis, supported by a detailed case presentation and learning-oriented clinical documentation.

During his presentation, Dr. Singhal discussed post-operative chronic osteomyelitis with emphasis on structured case-taking, imaging correlation, and consistent follow-up—an approach intended to help clinicians communicate complex timelines clearly and responsibly.

As presented in the case details shared at the event, the patient was a 19-year-old boy from Tinsukia, Assam, who underwent surgical fixation of the left femur (nailing and plating). The clinical history noted that the fixation hardware was not removed on time, contributing to infection in surrounding tissues and later the bone. The patient was diagnosed on 23 April 2019 with osteomyelitis of the femur at Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh (Assam).

In the same session, Dr. Singhal briefly reviewed conventional management of osteomyelitis, commonly involving surgical debridement and antibiotics, while noting that relapse can be a concern in chronic cases. He also pointed out that certain orthopaedic interventions—including plating, nailing, and grafting—may be associated with post-operative infection risks (as referenced in his conference material).

The case summary shared during the talk described a boy diagnosed in 2019 with post-operative chronic osteomyelitis in the left femur, with imaging indicating infection extending toward the knee joint. The patient later received treatment at Dr. Singhal Homeo Clinic, Chandigarh.

The clinical presentation highlighted an individualized homeopathic plan based on symptom totality, background evaluation, and repertorization. As documented in the case summary presented, Calcarea carbonicum was prescribed initially, followed by Silica, with Sulphur used intermittently between main medicines. The case report shared at the summit recorded complete recovery by April 2025, following long-term management and follow-up tracking.

Medical note: Chronic osteomyelitis is a serious condition that requires qualified medical evaluation. Conference case presentations are intended for professional education and discussion and should not be interpreted as universal outcomes or a substitute for individualized medical advice.

Awards, International Participation, and Closing Programme on January 11

Beyond the academic sessions, the event also included award recognitions for clinical contribution and service. Attendees reported strong participation across regions, with several award recipients honoured in front of an international audience of practitioners and guests.

The summit concluded with a closing programme on 11 January, which included a group photograph and a formal dinner, providing an opportunity for speakers, guests, and delegates to connect beyond the lecture setting and continue professional dialogue informally.

Why This Matters for AYUSH and Homeopathy Education

As healthcare increasingly values documentation, long-term follow-up, and evidence-informed communication, forums like the Global Ayush Summit 2026 (Siliguri) are being used to share real-world clinical learning—especially for complex, chronic conditions where patients and practitioners often seek clarity, continuity, and responsible guidance.