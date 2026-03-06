From Nari To Narayani From Silent Strength To Decisive Power

By All-India Conference of Women Thinkers, Dr. Rachna Bajpai | File Photo

International Women’s Day is a concept that came from Western countries. The women’s liberation movement that began in the West gained tremendous momentum and its resonance reached India as well. It was a movement that initially started with the demand for equal wages and the right to equality. However, over time, it somehow turned largely into a movement opposing men. Competing with men in every field, considering them as exploiters, opposing patriarchy, opposing the institution of marriage, opposing festivals and traditions and even organizing demonstrations such as bra burning, “The Road Belongs to Us,” and “Kiss on the Road” became part of the movement.

For a time, it received significant attention and international publicity and to a considerable extent it succeeded in securing rights for women. However, it also had certain side effects. After some time, the enthusiasm and intensity of this movement began to fade in Western countries. In a traditional society like India, the Western concept of women’s liberation could not achieve great success either.

In the Indian philosophical tradition, woman is not seen merely as a social unit but as the foundation of cosmic consciousness. The concept of “Nari to Narayani” symbolizes that spiritual journey in which a woman moves beyond patience, restraint, silence and endurance to embody strategic, creative and divine power. This transformation is not merely about acquiring rights but about self-realization and the awakening of inner strength.

The concept of women’s empowerment in India is entirely different from the ideology of the Western women’s liberation movement. First of all, since the Vedic age, Indian women have been empowered, learned scholars, queens, teachers and gurus. The rights that women in Western countries struggled to obtain were available to Indian women thousands of years ago. Indian thought does not focus on women’s liberation but on women’s empowerment. It is not about competing with men but about complementing each other. In Indian philosophy, men and women are complementary to one another and the woman is the axis of the family, contributing to the construction of society and the nation.

With this perspective, an All-India Conference of women thinkers from across the country will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on March 7 and 8. The conference has been titled “Bharti – From Nari to Narayani.”

When this concept is viewed in relation to Ashta Lakshmi and Ashta Siddhi, it becomes clear that women’s empowerment is not merely a modern movement but an eternal stream of Indian cultural consciousness. Today’s woman is moving beyond silent strength and leaving her distinct imprint in policy-making, science, literature, art, and spirituality. When a woman recognizes the eight powers within herself, she does not remain merely the foundation of the family—she becomes a guide for society and the nation. This is the true meaning of “Nari to Narayani”—a journey in which a woman awakens her inner divinity and illuminates the world.

In this vision, the eight powers from Indian tradition and the Vedic age have been reinterpreted according to the needs of the 21st century. When we view the concept of “Nari to Narayani” through the lens of Ashta Lakshmi and Ashta Siddhi, we find that women have always nurtured families, preserved traditions, and provided stability to society. However, today the discussion of women’s empowerment is no longer limited to rights alone; women have become active creators of society, the economy, and nation-building. They possess a unique ability to bring balance, coordination, and positive transformation.

With the aim of realizing this broader vision, the “Bharti” conference seeks to connect women in order to connect India.

Eight Dimensions of Women’s Power

At the conference, women’s empowerment has been defined through eight major pillars, with experts from these eight fields participating.

1. Vidya – Knowledge is Power

Increasing women’s participation in higher education, strengthening skill development, employment opportunities, and leadership roles. An educated woman is the foundation of an aware society.

2. Mukti – Self-awareness

True freedom comes from self-identity, mental development, and social consciousness. Liberation from poverty, violence, and inequality and living with dignity is real freedom.

3. Prakriti – A Sensitive System

Creating supportive environments during phases such as menstruation, motherhood, childcare, and menopause. Establishing work structures that enable women to balance family and professional life with ease.

4. Siddhi – Stories of Success

Honoring women who have strengthened families and society through their dedication and perseverance. Their achievements serve as inspiration for future generations.

5. Shakti – Self-reliance

Promoting self-reliance through financial literacy, skill training, and access to credit facilities, while emphasizing progress rooted in ethical values.

6. Chetna – Equality at the Workplace

Eliminating discrimination and inequality and creating an environment where women receive opportunities to lead and make decisions based on merit.

7. Sanskriti – Strong Roots

Recognizing the vital role of women in strengthening the values and traditions of family and society, while preserving cultural consciousness alongside modernity.

8. Kriti – Action Plan

Transforming ideas into concrete plans and ensuring that the conference becomes a lasting beginning of positive change.

The conference “Bharti – Nari se Narayani” is being organized jointly by three institutions.

The first is Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad, a trust that promotes the study and research of Indian scriptures. It is an active platform of more than 2,500 scholars, researchers, and teachers, working as a bridge between tradition and modernity.

The second is Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936 in Nagpur by Lakshmibai Kelkar. This organization mobilizes women and strengthens their role in nation-building.

The third is Sharanya, a voluntary organization established in 2016, which works particularly in the slum settlements of Delhi. Through education, self-reliance, and cultural awakening, it is empowering women from marginalized communities.