From Dreams To Glory: BCL Season 2 Begins In Greater Noida On March 11 |

The second season of the Big Cricket League (BCL) will be played in Greater Noida from March 11 to March 22, 2026. The tournament will bring together international stars and promising amateur cricketers on one platform.

Greater Noida is once again ready to welcome legendary cricketers. This time, the excitement is even bigger as Season 2 of the Big Cricket League begins on March 11. The 12-day tournament will be held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium. Fans can expect a more competitive and higher-quality tournament than before.

World’s First Pro-Am Cricket League Returns

The BCL is known as the world’s first Professional-Amateur (Pro-Am) cricket league. After the successful first season, the league is returning on a bigger scale.

The most special feature of this league is that international star players play in the same team and share the field with talented young Indian cricketers. This unique format makes the BCL different from other cricket leagues.

BCL Season 2 Auction on February 16

The Big Cricket League (BCL) Season 2 auction will be held on February 16, 2026. This is one of the most awaited events before the tournament begins.

During the auction, franchises will try to build strong teams by balancing experienced international players and young talent. The first season proved that this model works well. Now, Season 2 is expected to take it to the next level.

Big Stars Boosted the League’s Popularity

In the first season, many famous players participated. Some of the big names included Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and Imran Tahir.

Their presence gave the league strong recognition and attracted a large number of fans. This season, more international players are expected to join, and the level of competition is likely to be even higher.

A Big Step Towards Making Greater Noida a Sports Hub

GNIDA CEO Prerna Singh spoke about the importance of hosting this event in Greater Noida.

“Greater Noida Authority actively supports initiatives that combine sporting excellence with regional advancement. Hosting Big Cricket League Season 2 at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium is a significant step toward positioning the city as a leading sports destination in the region.”

International Platform for Young Talent

League Commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar shared his happiness about bringing Season 2 to Uttar Pradesh.

"We are proud to bring Season 2 of the Big Cricket League to Uttar Pradesh, with the support of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). As the world’s first Pro–Am cricket league, BCL is committed to building a professional platform where emerging amateur talent competes alongside established international cricketers. Uttar Pradesh’s strong focus on developing world-class sports infrastructure provides the ideal environment for this vision to thrive. Through this season, we aim to further strengthen the pathway for aspiring cricketers across the state turning “Ab Sapne Banenge Haqeeqat” into a tangible opportunity on the field."

Season 2: A New Milestone for BCL

BCL Founder and Chairman Rudra Pratap Singh described Season 2 as an important turning point.

He said, "Season 2 marks a defining milestone for the Big Cricket League. The support from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), reinforces our vision of building India’s most powerful Pro–Am cricket platform. With international stars joining hands with emerging amateur talent, this season will set new benchmarks in competitive cricket."

The League Is Entering a New Growth Phase

League Chief Patron Puneet Singh believes that the BCL is moving into a new stage of growth.

He said, "The response to Season 1 validated our model. Season 2 is not just an expansion it is an evolution. From the player auction on 16th February to the grand matches in March, every aspect of this season has been strategically elevated to deliver scale, quality, and impact."

League CEO and Co-founder Anirudh Chauhan also called it a major step forward.

He said, "Season 2 represents scale, structure, and serious cricketing ambition. With support from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), BCL is entering a new phase of growth. Our focus is not just on hosting matches, but on building a sustainable platform where global professionals and India’s rising amateur talent compete at the highest level.

A Platform Where Every Dream Gets a Chance

One of the biggest strengths of the BCL is its belief that cricket dreams never end.

In this league, people from different professions, doctors, engineers, shopkeepers, marketing professionals, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and even farmers get a chance to play on the same field as international stars. This format gives hope and opportunity to many talented players who dream of playing big cricket.

Greater Noida Ready for Exciting Cricket Action

As March gets closer, Greater Noida is preparing not just for a tournament, but for exciting cricket, ambition, and new success stories.

The second season of the Big Cricket League is ready to begin and is expected to become one of the highlights of the Indian cricket calendar in 2026.

Big Cricket League (BCL) Season 2: Complete Information at a Glance

● Event Dates: March 11 to March 22, 2026

● Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, Greater Noida

● League Format: Pro-Am Cricket League (International players and amateur cricketers play together)

● Auction Date: February 16, 2026

● Tournament Duration: 12 Days

● Main Objective: To provide a platform for amateur and Indian players to play alongside international stars

● Special Feature: Players from different professions like doctors, engineers, farmers, and businessmen get a chance to play