From Declining Crores To Hosting A President: Lisianthus Tech’s Khushhal Kaushik Leads India’s Cyber Push

Khushhal Kaushik leads national cybersecurity initiative as former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates global cyber awareness workshop in Delhi | File Photo

As India’s digital economy accelerates toward the USD 1-trillion mark, cyber threats have rapidly become one of the nation’s most critical security challenges. Against this backdrop, Khushhal Kaushik, Founder and CEO of Lisianthus Technologies, has emerged as one of the most influential voices shaping the country’s cybersecurity landscape. His rise from turning down multi-crore offers abroad to hosting India’s former President as chief guest at his international cyber workshop has captured the attention of industry leaders and policy makers alike.

Kaushik recently achieved a milestone rarely seen in India’s cybersecurity sector when Former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated Lisianthus Tech ’ “Cyber Shikshit Bharat” international workshop in New Delhi. Abhishek Singh, IAS. Additional Secretary MeitY and CEO AI chief Mission of india as a Keynote Speaker , The presence of such distinguished leaders highlighted the national importance of the initiative, aimed at building a cyber-aware and cyber-resilient India. “Cyber security is no longer just technology; it must become part of our culture,” Kaushik said, reflecting on the need for widespread awareness and acknowledging the inspiration he draws from his father and Lisianthus Tech Chairman, Dr S.K. Verma.

The feat becomes even more remarkable when placed against Kaushik’s personal journey. Coming from a middle-class family, he famously declined lucrative foreign job offers immediately after completing his B.Sc (IT), choosing instead to build a homegrown cyber-security company from scratch. Today, Lisianthus Tech works closely with government bodies, and critical infrastructure organisations, conducting high-level Security Assesments and providing advanced defence solutions relied upon across sectors vital to India’s national security.

Kaushik’s rapid ascent in the field is supported by over 15 years of specialised experience and mentorship under Lt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant (Retd), former National Cyber Security Coordinator at the Prime Minister’s Office and one of the key architects of India’s cyber policies.

Kaushik’s accomplishments include becoming the first Indian Cyber Expert to be featured in UNESCO’s annual magazine in 2018, publishing a second paper in 2021, being felicitated at Vigyan Bhawan by the Andhra Pradesh government, and delivering expert lectures at global and national institutions including Northwestern University in the US, IIT Madras, DRDO, CRPF, CISF, TRAI, Netgrid, PHD CCI, CII, Indian Express. Punjab University, Amity, and Manipal. He is also the recipient of the Glory of India Award (2020) and previously he hosted G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as the chief guest at an earlier event.

Despite these achievements, Kaushik remains focused on a far larger mission: positioning India as the world’s leading cyber superpower by 2040. His roadmap includes taking cyber-awareness programmes to every Indian village Gram Panchayat MSME and CSC centers, developing AI-powered national defence systems, and generating one lakh new jobs in the cybersecurity sector. “Our digital future depends on our collective ability to stay secure. Every citizen must be empowered with the knowledge to protect themselves,” he said.

The Man Behind the Mission

Khushhal Kaushik is more than an entrepreneur — he is:

● A cybersecurity expert and ethical hacker

● A thought leader shaping cyber policies

● A mentor empowering the next generation of security professionals

From the young professional who once refused lucrative international opportunities to the national figure whose event was graced by a former President of India, Khushhal Kaushik, today represents the ambition and determination of a self-reliant, future-ready India. His journey serves as a reminder that when mission and conviction come together, even the highest doors open often sooner than imagined.