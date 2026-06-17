From Bedridden Pain To Boundless Purpose: The Inspiring Journey Of Omguru | file photo

Ahmedabad: At a time when news media is filled with painful stories of young people committing suicide over examination pressure, relationship setbacks, financial difficulties, and other seemingly petty reasons, the society is facing an uncomfortable question: Have we lost the ability to endure suffering? The increasing number of suicides over small setbacks suggests that many people today are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with stress, even though material comforts and opportunities have grown.

Yet, history and human experience offer countless examples of people who faced adversity far greater than what most can imagine. They have not just fought back the adversities and transformed their own lives but also the lives of thousands around them.

The life story of Omguru is one such extraordinary example.

Looking at the sprawling bungalow of Ashokbhai Himmatlal Shah in Ahmedabad, one would assume that fortune had blessed him in every possible way. A successful garment businessman, he enjoyed a life of prosperity and happiness alongside his wife, Pratimaben. Their joy multiplied on February 8, 1977, with the birth of their son, Pritesh, who is today widely known and respected as Omguru.

Born into an affluent family following Jain religion, Pritesh's childhood was filled with love, care, and endless possibilities. However, there was a cruel twist of fate. At the age of 11, he was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, a rare and debilitating condition that affects only a handful of people among lakhs, dramatically altering the course of his young life.

The diagnosis brought immense pain and uncertainty to the family. Determined to save their son, his parents spent crores of rupees on treatments and consulted leading doctors across the world. Despite every effort, medical science failed to provide a cure. Eventually, the family had to come to terms with the heartbreaking reality that their son would never fully recover.

As the illness progressed, Omguru became confined to his bed. He was unable to move independently, eat on his own or manage even basic daily activities. Constant pain and helplessness became a part of his everyday life. For nearly two years, he lived in despair, often praying for an end to his suffering.

A turning point came when Jain Acharya Gurudev Mitranand Surishwarji Maharaj entered his life. Rather than offering medicine, the spiritual leader gave him a new perspective on life.

“No human being is perfect. Some are intellectually challenged, while others face physical limitations. Instead of focusing on what is missing, one should make the best use of what one has,” the Guru advised.

These words transformed Omguru’s outlook. He stopped fighting his circumstances and began harnessing the immense power of the mind.

Despite severe physical challenges, he continued his education and graduated in Commerce from LJ College, Ahmedabad. Demonstrating extraordinary determination, he also cleared the UPSC mains examination, qualifying for the path to becoming an IAS officer despite living with 80 per cent disability.

His quest for knowledge led him to study Jain Dharmashastra, Jain Mantrashastra and Jain Muhurtshastra in depth. He later travelled to Haridwar, where he trained under Pandit Devdutt Shastri and gained knowledge of Jyotish Shastra, Vastu Shastra and other traditional disciplines.

As his understanding deepened, Omguru realised that his true purpose extended beyond personal achievements.

Choosing a path of service, he established the Omkar Sampradaya, a spiritual and social organisation dedicated to helping people through the principles of Mantrashastra. Through a unique blend of spiritual wisdom and faith, he has worked to bring hope and positivity into the lives of countless individuals.

Notably, he has never charged any fee for his services, believing that true service should remain free from personal gain.

Apart from his spiritual work, Omguru has also made a mark in the field of literature and music. Despite having no formal musical training, he began composing devotional songs and hymns. He has also written poems and ghazals, many of which have received recognition through various publications.

Today, Omguru’s achievements stand as a powerful example of resilience and determination. While his parents and younger brothers, Kinjal and Mihir, continue to be his strongest support system, his extended family now includes more than one lakh followers across the world.

People who approach him in search of guidance often leave with renewed hope and confidence. Their smiles and transformation remain his greatest reward.

Omguru’s life reflects the extraordinary potential of the human mind. His journey demonstrates how suffering can be transformed into strength, limitations into opportunities and adversity into purpose.

At a time when seminars on mind power attract significant attention, Omguru’s life itself serves as a living example of what determination, faith and inner strength can achieve.

More than an inspiring personality, he remains a symbol of courage, perseverance and hope for thousands across the globe.

In recognition of his remarkable contribution to society, Omguru was honoured with the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in 2016 by the then President of India, Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, for his efforts towards empowering differently-abled individuals and helping them lead a dignified life. In 2019, he received the Glory of Gujarat Award from the then Governor of Gujarat, Shri O.P. Kohli, for the service to people with disabilities. His work, particularly scripting various chalisas, has transformed the lives of lakhs of people not just in India but across the world.