Fristam FKL Positive Displacement Pumps With COP (Clean Out Of Place) Technology - Easy Maintenance & No Rebuilds Required | file photo

In food, dairy, and personal care processing, the pump handling your thickest, stickiest products is usually the one causing the most maintenance headaches. Nut butters, mashed potatoes, meat slurries, honey, creams, dough; these are not the fluids a standard centrifugal pump can handle. They demand a positive displacement pump built with the structural integrity to move them gently, efficiently, and without breaking down every few months.

The Fristam FKL COP positive displacement pump was engineered precisely for these conditions. With a design philosophy centred on durability, easy maintenance, and significantly reduced rebuild dependency.

Fristam’s FKL COP (Clean-Out-of-Place) is a heavy-duty, stainless steel, sanitary positive displacement pump designed for rapid, frequent disassembly to maintain high hygiene standards. It is ideal for high-viscosity, shear-sensitive fluids, featuring a balanced rotor design to handle pressures up to 35 bar (approximately 500 PSI) with minimal wear and superior, low-slip performance.

While the broader FKL series is well known for its True CIP (Clean-in-Place) capabilities and seamless pump, the FKL COP version is specifically optimised for applications that require daily, in-depth manual cleaning, either because the product demands it or because sanitation protocols require full strip verification between batches.

● COP Design: Engineered for fast stripping, cleaning, and reassembly, with fewer components and easy-to-remove O-ring, sleeves and lobes that cut maintenance time significantly.

● Robust Construction: 316L stainless steel housing, rigid large-diameter shaft, and balanced rotors that avoid rotor-to-housing contact, extending pump life.

● High Performance: Handles high-viscosity liquids, pastes, and shear-sensitive products without damage, with tight internal clearances delivering high volumetric efficiency and low slip.

● Operating Limits: Pressures up to 35 bar and capacities up to 120 m³/h, up to three times the pressure tolerance of many conventional PD pumps.

● Customisation: Port-to-port dimensions can be matched to replace existing pumps in place, with no repiping required.

● Shaft Guarantee: Large-diameter rigid shafts are guaranteed for life, never to break

The FKL positive displacement pump is suited for industries requiring rigorous sanitation alongside consistent handling of viscous product streams.

● Prepared Foods: Mashed potatoes, dairy products, sauces, and egg products.

● Speciality Foods: High-fructose corn syrup, nut butters, honey, and dough.

● Meat Processing: Mechanically deboned meat (MDM) and mechanically separated poultry (MSP).

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The problem most facilities are quietly living with

Every facility running high-viscosity products on a conventional stainless steel hygienic PD pump knows the cycle. The pump runs well for a few months, then wear sets in, slip increases, and six to nine months later, it comes off the line for a rebuild. It feels like a managed cost. However, over time, it is not.

Over a 15 to 20-year pump lifespan, the purchase price accounts for only around 10% of total ownership cost, while maintenance makes up roughly 25%, with downtime losses accounting for a significant share of the rest. A rebuild programme that feels predictable ends up costing two to three times what a better-built pump would have cost outright.

Downtime makes this worse. According to an ABB survey of over 3,200 plant maintenance decision-makers, more than two-thirds of industrial businesses experience unplanned outages at least once a month, at an average cost of USD 125,000 per hour. Equipment failure is the single largest cause, responsible for 42% of all unplanned downtime incidents. For conventional PD pumps, the triggers are almost always the same: shaft deflection causing rotor contact, seal degradation under thermal cycling, and operating a pump near its pressure limits.

The Fristam FKL COP (clean out of place) pump technology eliminates these failure modes at the design level.

The balanced rotor design keeps rotors precisely positioned at all times; no contact, no progressive wear, no creeping degradation toward the next rebuild. The rigid large-diameter shaft removes deflection under load, which is the structural root cause of rotor misalignment in most conventional designs. Fristam guarantees these shafts for life.

Operating at up to 35 bar, the Fristam pump FKL series runs well within its structural limits even on the most demanding lines. That pressure headroom preserves internal clearances, maintains volumetric efficiency, and keeps the pump performing consistently without the wear cycle that drives conventional PD pumps toward failure.

The COP design is what makes consistent maintenance practical. The Fristam FKL COP pump is built for easy daily teardown for scheduled cleaning every time, without requiring specialist help. Built tough and designed to deliver reliable performance for years, it is backed by the quality and service that Fristam has built its reputation on.

What conventional PD pumps cost you

How the Fristam FKL COP responds

Rebuild every 6–9 months

No rebuild required; shaft guaranteed for life

Rotor wear from pressure loading

Balanced rotors eliminate rotor-to-housing contact

Downtime during maintenance

Fast COP teardown; cleaned and back same day

Complex reassembly after cleaning

Fewer parts, easy O-ring removal, no tools needed

Repiping when replacing old pumps

Custom port-to-port dimensions match existing setup

With a legacy dating back to 1909, Fristam is renowned for its commitment to quality, hygiene, and innovative engineering across food, dairy, beverage, brewing, and biopharmaceutical processing worldwide. Fristam pumps , mixers, and blenders are found in many of the world's top processing companies, supported by an international network of manufacturing sites, sales offices, and distributors.

In India, that presence is well established. Fristam's manufacturing facility operates on the philosophy of delivering exceptional German engineering manufactured in India, and has already supported the growth of numerous Indian dairy and food industries through its innovative pumping solutions.

Fristam’s COP positive displacement pump is built tough, designed for daily teardown, guaranteed against the most common structural failure modes, and backed by over a century of hygienic engineering discipline. Facilities that switch to it stop rebuilding pumps; they start running them.