 Framework Agreement Signed To Advance Vietnam's Sovereign AI Ecosystem
G42 has partnered with Vietnam’s FPT Corporation and Viet Thai Group to build national AI infrastructure and sovereign cloud capabilities, supporting Vietnam’s AI-native economy ambitions. Backed by up to $1B, the collaboration covers data centres, AI deployment, regulatory alignment, and workforce development, boosting digital independence and economic growth.

Kapil JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
G42, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered artificial intelligence holding group, has entered into a framework cooperation agreement with a Vietnamese consortium comprising FPT Corporation and Viet Thai Group to develop national AI infrastructure and sovereign cloud capabilities across Vietnam.

The collaboration supports Vietnam’s goal of becoming an AI-native economy and a leading technology hub in Southeast Asia, while safeguarding national data sovereignty and strengthening digital independence.

Signed in Ho Chi Minh City, the agreement establishes a comprehensive partnership covering regulatory alignment, investment structure, and large-scale deployment of AI and cloud infrastructure throughout the country.

The partners highlighted Vietnam’s progressive regulatory environment, which enables hyperscale data centre development and public cloud adoption, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional leader in AI infrastructure.

Backed by consumption commitments of up to US$1 billion, the initiative marks a key milestone in Vietnam’s digital transformation. The partnership combines FPT’s technical expertise and global reach, Viet Thai Group’s strategic and cross-sector experience, and G42’s advanced AI and cloud infrastructure capabilities.

As part of the agreement, significant cloud capacity will be deployed across three data centre locations, delivering high-performance AI and cloud services to support both public and private sector workloads.

The project aligns with G42’s mission to build a global Intelligence Grid that interconnects AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and governance frameworks while respecting national sovereignty. This infrastructure will enable Vietnam to launch national AI programmes, digitise services, and deploy AI-enabled solutions tailored to national priorities.

Ali Al Amine of G42 International said the agreement reflects a new approach to national AI development based on partnership and long-term vision, while senior representatives from FPT Corporation and Viet Thai Group stressed the importance of trusted international cooperation in advancing emerging technologies.

In addition to infrastructure deployment, the partnership includes plans for national AI training and workforce development programmes to strengthen Vietnam’s AI ecosystem.

Following the signing, the consortium and G42 will move into the execution phase, which includes securing regulatory approvals, initiating site development, and preparing for large-scale cloud deployment. The initiative is expected to generate economic growth, job creation, and long-term technological capacity.

