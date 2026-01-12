Forbes 30 Under 30 Recognises Yash Gupta’s Role In Powering India’s Clean Tech Industrial Growth

Rikayaa Greentech founder Yash Gupta earns a place on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 2026 list for his contribution to clean tech manufacturing and high purity metal innovation | File Photo

In a significant recognition of young leadership shaping India’s industrial future, Yash Gupta, founder and managing director of Rikayaa Greentech, has been named to the prestigious Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2026. The honour acknowledges his contribution to strengthening India’s clean tech manufacturing ecosystem through high purity metal innovation.

At just 27 years of age, Gupta represents a new generation of industrial leaders who are not only building scalable businesses but also addressing critical gaps in India’s clean energy supply chain.

Building from the Core of Clean Tech Manufacturing

While much of the clean energy narrative focuses on electric vehicles, renewable power, and energy storage, Gupta chose a less visible but foundational path. Through Rikayaa Greentech, he has focused on the production of high purity tin, a metal that plays a vital role in electronics, renewable energy infrastructure, semiconductors, and electric mobility.

India has long depended on imports for refined and high grade tin. Gupta identified this vulnerability early and set out to build domestic capabilities that would support the country’s clean tech ambitions while reducing dependence on global supply chains.

Under his leadership, Rikayaa Greentech has developed processes aimed at delivering consistent quality while following cleaner and more responsible manufacturing practices.

Why Forbes Recognised Yash Gupta

Forbes India’s recognition highlights Gupta’s strategic positioning at the intersection of industrial manufacturing and sustainability. By localising the production of a critical clean tech metal, he is contributing to long term industrial resilience and supporting sectors that are central to India’s future growth.

His work directly enables industries such as electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced technology hardware. More importantly, it aligns with India’s broader goals of self reliance, sustainability, and clean industrial development.

A New Age Industrialist with a Sustainability Mindset

Gupta’s approach reflects the values of a modern industrialist. His focus extends beyond scale and output to include responsible sourcing, cleaner production methods, and alignment with global environmental and governance standards.

In a feature by ELLE India, Gupta was described as part of a new generation quietly building the backbone of India’s sustainability journey. Rather than chasing visibility, his work concentrates on strengthening the materials and manufacturing layer that enables clean energy adoption at scale.

Looking Ahead

As India accelerates its clean energy and net zero commitments, demand for high quality clean tech materials is expected to rise sharply. Gupta’s long term vision is to position Rikayaa Greentech as a trusted supplier for India’s growing clean tech and electronics ecosystem while continuing to expand capacity and technological capabilities.

For Yash Gupta, being recognised on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is not a culmination but a responsibility. It marks a step forward in his mission to help build a stronger, cleaner, and more self reliant industrial future for India.