Food And Clothing Distribution Activity Conducted In Mumbai With Support From Xishmiya Brown

Xishmiya Brown joins hands in a Mumbai initiative distributing meals and clothing to children in need | File Photo

Xishmiya Brown, an Indian model and socialite, supported a food and clothing distribution activity conducted in Mumbai on March 24, 2026. The initiative involved the distribution of hot meals and clothing to children in a local area.

The activity focused on the direct provision of essential items through a simple and organized distribution process. Around 40 children were part of the initiative, receiving both meals and clothing during the activity.

Hot meals were prepared and served on-site to ensure immediate access, while clothing items suitable for regular use were distributed alongside. The distribution was carried out in a straightforward setting, with an emphasis on accessibility and ease of participation.

The activity was also documented through photographs and video recordings, capturing the process and on-ground participation.

Brown’s involvement included her presence during the distribution and support in the execution of the activity. The initiative was conducted without a formal event setup and focused on practical distribution.

Such activities form part of ongoing efforts to engage in community-level support through direct participation.

Brown is known for her work in modeling and music videos, including Soniye (2024), Tajjub Hai (2025), and Justujoo (2026).