Father's Day Gift Idea: Ease Dad's Laundry Chores With A Smart Washing Machine

Bajaj Finance is offering EMI-based purchase options on select washing machines during the Father's Day shopping season | Representational Image

Most Father's Day gifts get used once and forgotten in a drawer. A washing machine upgrade gets used every single week for years. If your father is still using an older semi-automatic machine or a basic top-load washer, upgrading to a modern washing machine can make laundry easier, quieter, and more energy efficient. Features such as AI load sensing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and inverter motors add convenience while reducing effort. In 2026, washing machine prices start at around Rs. 14,590 for entry-level models and go up to Rs. 43,500 for premium 9 kg Wi-Fi-enabled front-load machines, making it easy to find a practical Father’s Day gift across different budgets.

This Father’s Day, you can purchase your preferred washing machine at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finance website, select the model, and get your loan approved online before stepping into a store. With financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can choose a plan that fits your monthly budget. If your model qualifies for zero down payment, you can take it home the same day.

What makes a washing machine a smart gift this Father's Day

A washing machine may not be the first thing that comes to mind for Father’s Day, but it is a gift that makes everyday life easier long after the occasion. Instead of another item used occasionally, a modern washing machine delivers convenience and value with every load. Here are a few features that make it a thoughtful gift:

1. AI Wash and load sensing remove the guesswork

If your father still manually selects wash settings for every load, AI Wash can simplify the process. It automatically detects the weight and fabric type of clothes and adjusts water levels, wash motion, and cycle time for better cleaning.

2. Wi-Fi connectivity adds convenience without complexity

Wi-Fi-enabled washing machines let users start, pause, or monitor wash cycles from a smartphone app. Whether he is busy or relaxing at home, your father can stay updated on laundry progress without checking the machine.

3. EcoBubble and similar technologies improve everyday wash quality

EcoBubble technology turns detergent into a fine foam that penetrates fabrics faster and cleans effectively even at lower temperatures. It helps protect clothes and improve cleaning performance.

4. A quieter, more efficient inverter motor is a daily upgrade

Older washing machines can be noisy and less energy efficient. A model with a Digital Inverter Motor runs more quietly, consumes less power, and comes with a long motor warranty, making it a practical gift.

Top washing machines to gift this Father's Day in India in June 2026

From budget-friendly top-load models to premium Wi-Fi front-loaders, here are some of the well-suited washing machine gift options:

Disclaimer: Easy EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on washing machines

This Father’s Day, Bajaj Finance is running a limited-time offer on select washing machine purchases:

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a washing machine from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a Father's Day gift into monthly instalments makes it easier to choose a model based on what your father needs rather than what fits a one-time budget. Here is how to get started:

1. Select the washing machine online: Browse by capacity, wash technology, and features like AI Wash and Wi-Fi connectivity on Bajaj Mall.

2. Check your eligibility: Visit the Easy EMI Loan page, enter your mobile number, and complete a quick KYC process.

3. View your limit instantly: Your approved loan amount appears immediately once verified, so you know your spending limit before visiting a store.

4. Visit a partner store: Head to your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to see shortlisted models in person and get guidance from an in-store representative.

5. Finalise your EMI plan: Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months, complete minimal paperwork, and your purchase is confirmed on the spot.

Whether you are looking for the best Father's Day gift under Rs. 25,000 in India, comparing Samsung top-load vs front-load washing machines as a gift option, or searching for a Wi-Fi washing machine to gift this June, Bajaj Finance makes it easier to bring one home this season.