Epic Group's $100 Million India Bet: Why The Global Apparel Giant Is Building The Future Of Manufacturing In Odisha

Epic Group's new Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Odisha is set to boost apparel exports, sustainable manufacturing and employment generation | File Photo

New Delhi [India], June 15: At a time when global supply chains are being redesigned and multinational brands are rethinking where and how they make products, Epic Group has placed one of its most significant bets in India.

The global apparel manufacturing leader recently opened the Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Odisha, a $100 million investment that does more than just increase production.

For Epic Group, this facility symbolizes a long-term commitment to India as a key part of its global expansion plan and a model for the next stage of manufacturing.

The apparel industry is going through one of the biggest changes in its history.

Rising regulations, political changes, stronger sustainability rules, and the need for more diverse supply chains are pushing global brands to rethink how they source their products. Today, manufacturers are expected to do much more than offer low costs. They must also be able to scale, be flexible, be transparent, be sustainable, and be resilient—all at the same time.

Epic Group believes India is well-positioned to benefit from this change. Over the last ten years, India has been strengthening its role as a global manufacturing hub. Its large workforce, growing infrastructure, better business environment, and government efforts to boost industry growth have made it an increasingly appealing option for global sourcing.

Recognizing this, Epic Group has selected Odisha as the location for one of its most ambitious manufacturing projects. The Trimetro campus, spread over 40 acres in Khordha, is capable of making 20 million garments per year for international markets. What's more, it represents a change in how manufacturing facilities are designed and built. Instead of treating sustainability, efficiency, and workforce development as separate goals, Epic Group has combined them into one business model. This approach creates a facility that meets the changing needs of global brands while improving long-term competitiveness.

This investment comes at a time when apparel brands are bringing together their supplier networks and prefer manufacturers who can provide scale with responsibility. For Epic Group, this trend is a great opportunity. As one of the world's top vertically integrated apparel manufacturers, the company has built its reputation on managing complex global supply chains and delivering quality at scale. The Trimetro campus strengthens this by offering a modern, future-ready manufacturing base that can serve some of the world's most demanding customers. Equally important is the economic impact of the project. The facility is expected to create around 10,000 jobs, with nearly 80% of the workforce being women.

This fits with Epic Group's philosophy that manufacturing growth should create meaningful economic opportunities and support community development and workforce empowerment. The project has also attracted international investor confidence. It is supported by funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), including sustainability-linked and green finance tools. This shows how global capital is increasingly backing companies that align business success with long-term environmental and social benefits. For Epic Group, however, the Trimetro campus is not just about meeting today's market needs.

It's about preparing for the future. The next decade of manufacturing will be about resilience as much as efficiency. Global brands will look for partners who can handle complex regulations, manage supply chain risks, meet sustainability goals, and maintain high performance. Manufacturers that invest in modern infrastructure today will be best positioned to seize tomorrow's opportunities. That's exactly what Epic Group is building in Odisha.

The Trimetro campus represents a broader vision—one in which India plays a central role in the development of global manufacturing. Industrial growth will be driven by innovation, responsible investment, and long-term value creation. As global supply chains keep changing, Epic Group's $100 million investment could be remembered as more than just the opening of a new manufacturing site. It might become a key example of how global companies are reimagining growth in a more complex and competitive world. In many ways, Trimetro is not just Epic Group's new campus. It's a statement about where the future of manufacturing is going—and why India will be at the heart of that transformation.