Education For All: KRMU Offers Scholarship Upto ₹27 Crore

Making Higher education Accessible and Affordable | File Photo

Haryana, India, March: Founded in 2013, K.R. Mangalam University has steadily emerged as a prominent higher education institution, recognised for academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. Established with a vision of attaining global recognition, the university has built a strong reputation in North India through its experienced faculty, industry-aligned programmes, commitment to intellectual and holistic development, and impressive placement record.

In line with its commitment to accessible learning, the university has announced scholarships worth up to ₹27 crore for deserving students enrolling inundergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This major financial assistance initiative aims to ensure that talented students are able to pursue quality education without financial constraints, reinforcing the institution’s belief that merit and potential—not economic background—should determine academic opportunity.

The scholarship programme is structured to recognise academic achievement and reward excellence across multiple levels. Students securing 90% or above in Class 12 examinations are eligible for a 100% scholarship for undergraduate programmes, while postgraduate applicants must score at least 95% in their undergraduate studies to qualify for full financial support. In addition, scholarships of 35% and 25% are available for students scoring 85% to less than 90% and 80% to less than 85% respectively, in Class 12. For postgraduate admissions (MBA), students achieving 85% to less than 95% and 75% to less than 85% in their undergraduate degree are eligible for 35% and 25% scholarships, respectively. For postgraduate admissions (Non-MBA), students achieving 75% and above and 65% to less than 75% in their undergraduate degree are eligible for 25% and 10% scholarships, respectively.

Beyond academic performance, the university also considers a range of additional criteria for scholarship eligibility. These include national-level entrance examination scores such as CAT, MAT, XAT, CUET, JEE, CLAT, NATA, and NCHMCT, along with achievements in sports and other recognised accomplishments. Special provisions are also available for wards of defence personnel, siblings of enrolled students, and candidates with institutional affiliations, ensuring that support reaches a wide spectrum of deserving learners.

Apart from financial aid, the university distinguishes itself through academic innovation and experiential learning opportunities.

Study Tour to Europe

One of its flagship initiatives is a fully sponsored annual study tour to European universities for selected students for summer school programmes. The goal of this study tour is to help students develop academically and personally while also exposing them to foreign cultures.

Placements

The university has a stellar placement record. With over 800 dedicated recruiters, it provides 100% placement support across all its 11 schools of education. The highest package grabbed by one of its students was Rs 56.6 lakhs per annum, reflecting KRMU’s focus on employability and industry relevance.

Awards and Recognition

In recent years, the university has won the following awards in recognition of its outstanding academic programmes and stellar placement records:

● Ranked No.1 in Haryana as per the Times B-School Survey 2026 conducted by The Times of India

● The university has attained a world rank of 968 and an Asia Rank 832 as per the R World Institutional Ranking 2026.

● Certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work®.

● Certificate of Achievement in DEI & SI Rankings 2024 by the Global University Rankings 2024.

● Certificate of Excellence in the Sustainable Institutions of India – Green Rankings 2023, achieving an A+ Grade and place in the Diamond Category.

Academic Partnerships and MoUs

K.R. Mangalam University has MoUs and academic collaborations with leading universities and MNCs worldwide. Among these are Robert Gordon University, University of Sussex, Middlesex University, University of Houston, University of Stirling, University of Plymouth, EC-Council, Safexpress, Xebia, Imaginxp, Samatrix.io, ACCA, and IBM.

Located in Gurugram: India’s Corporate Hub

Situated at the centre of India’s corporate landscape, KRMU places its students right in the middle of business opportunities. The students have access to an unparalleled network of experts and recruiters because more than 350 Fortune 500 Companies and leading industry figures are located here.

World-Class Facilities

The university campus itself is equipped with modern infrastructure designed to support academic and personal development. A few of them include smart ICT-enabled classrooms, advanced laboratories, moot courts, a comprehensive library, Wi-Fi-enabled premises, separate air-conditioned hostels for boys and girls, transport connectivity across Delhi-NCR, fitness facilities, and round-the-clock security monitoring. These resources create an environment that supports focused learning, collaboration, and innovation.

As the deadline for securing a 100% scholarship approaches, interested and eligible students are encouraged to apply and complete their registration at the earliest. Through this extensive scholarship initiative, the university reiterates its dedication to empowering learners, fostering talent, and promoting equal opportunity in higher education.

About K.R. Mangalam University

Located in Gurugram, Haryana, K.R. Mangalam University is a renowned educational institution committed to holistic growth, innovation, and academic excellence. KRMU equips students to become future-ready professionals and responsible global citizens by placing a high priority on research, industry integration, and social responsibility.