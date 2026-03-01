'Dupahiya' Fame Anjuman Saxena To Play Vikrant Rai's Mother In 'Cousin Isha'

Actor Anjuman Saxena joins the cast of Cousin Isha, where she plays Vikrant Rai’s mother in the upcoming romantic village-based film | File Photo

Anjuman Saxena is known for her impactful performances across film, television, and digital platforms. Recognised for her natural screen presence and emotional depth, she has portrayed a wide range of characters, from warm, relatable family figures to intense dramatic roles.

Notable film appearances

She is known for films like Baawaal, Hichki, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Batla House and Sharma Ji Namkeen.

Recognition at Filmfare OTT Awards

Anjuman Saxena was nominated for her role in the TV series Dupahiya at the 6th Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

Upcoming romantic drama

Bahut jald Anjuman Saxena will soon be seen in the romantic Hindi film Cousin Isha, where she will play the role of lead actor Vikrant Rai's mother. "Cousin Isha" is a unique but tender love story that unfolds in a beautiful small village, where crisp winter mornings, misty fields, and quiet fireside evenings become the silent witnesses to two hearts finding warmth in each other.

Directorial debut under VRF banner

Produced under the banner of VRF, the film also marks the directorial debut of actor Vikrant Rai.