Dr Vedika Saravanan On Making Quantum Computing Reliable And Secure

Quantum computing has shifted from a futuristic concept to a swiftly advancing field with immense potential in recent years. Its promise is in solving problems that classical computers cannot, including cryptography and material simulations. However, progress in this field has been hindered by a fundamental issue, as quantum systems are inherently fragile and prone to errors. A single misstep in a circuit can disrupt calculations, making reliability and security crucial concerns.

Addressing these challenges requires a unique blend of theoretical insight and practical problem-solving, qualities brought into sharp focus through the work of Dr. Vedika Saravanan. Her journey began with a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from The City College of New York, where her dissertation explored scalable, noise-aware quantum compilation and error mitigation. During this time, she worked on linking abstract circuit design and the noisy realities of quantum hardware.

Moreover, Dr. Saravanan’s research focused on making quantum algorithms more reliable by adapting them to the imperfections inherent in physical devices. She explains, “A single faulty gate can cause an algorithm to fail, so reliability must be an integral part of the computation process from the very beginning.” This principle has guided both her academic research and professional work.

Her academic work has been published widely in leading journals. Among these contributions was her design of noise-aware compilers that adapted to day-to-day variations in device calibration, which improved circuit fidelity by up to around 25% on superconducting platforms such as IBM Q. She also introduced new mapping techniques that lowered error exposure, reducing CNOT gate counts and circuit depth by roughly 15–28%, depending on the circuit and calibration conditions. These outcomes were validated on real devices, underscoring their practical value in improving execution reliability.

Transitioning into industry, Dr. Saravanan applied the mindset she honed in quantum research to large-scale computing systems. As a systems engineer, she has worked on backend services that prioritize reliability, fault tolerance, and security. The methods she employed, including recovery-focused design and modular structures, helped improve system resilience and reduce the time required to resolve problems. This work connects with her earlier research, where adaptable quantum compilers maintained the stability of sensitive computations despite noise.

Among her key contributions are the development of calibration-aware compiler flows for superconducting devices, the design of advanced qubit mapping and error mitigation techniques, and the application of reliability-first principles to backend platforms. Collectively, these projects reflect her commitment to embedding dependability into complex systems from the outset, rather than treating it as a secondary consideration.

Reflecting on the future, she believes the role of the compiler will expand far beyond its current function as a translator of algorithms. She envisions compilers evolving into adaptive systems that not only optimize code but also learn from past executions, improving their performance based on feedback from hardware conditions. This interplay between intelligent software and evolving devices, she argues, holds the key to making quantum computing both reliable and secure.

As quantum computing approaches real-world applications, the entire ecosystem, hardware, software, and security, must improve in tandem. Creating better devices by themselves won't ensure progress; it is the strategies that make these systems reliable and trustworthy that will determine their practical value. The future of the field lies in an approach where resilience is designed into every layer of the stack, ensuring that quantum systems can serve as dependable tools for science, industry, and society as a whole. “Reliability is not an afterthought; it is the path that transforms quantum computing from a theoretical novelty into a practical resource,” as Dr. Saravanan reminds us.