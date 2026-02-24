Dr Sujay Kantawala Hosts Influencer Celebration For The Verdict In Mumbai

Author Dr. Sujay Kantawala engages with readers during a private literary evening celebrating his latest novel in Mumbai | File Photo

Dr. Sujay Kantawala marked another milestone in the journey of his fourth book, The Verdict, with an intimate literary celebration in Mumbai in association with Fosterreads, Division of Hubhawks. The evening followed the book’s debut at the World Book Fair 2026 and brought together nearly 50 influencers from the city’s literary, creative and digital communities.

Designed as a reader-centric gathering rather than a formal promotional event, the evening focused on conversation and engagement. Guests discussed the book’s themes, shared personal takeaways and explored its central questions on justice and conscience. The exchange created an atmosphere of thoughtful dialogue, underscoring the growing resonance of the novel among diverse audiences.

The Verdict has been gaining attention for its blend of courtroom authenticity and psychological insight. Moving beyond legal procedure, the narrative examines moral complexity and the emotional consequences of choice. Drawing from his extensive legal background, Dr. Kantawala infuses the story with realism, offering readers an introspective take on the human dimension of law.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Kantawala reflected on the response the book has received. “This story grew out of lived experiences and observations,” he noted. “It looks at how the most important trials often take place within us. Justice is not always loud. Sometimes it is deeply personal.”

He also highlighted the role of literary platforms in fostering meaningful reader engagement. According to him, initiatives like Fosterreads help cultivate dialogue around books that aim to provoke thought rather than merely entertain.

The influencers further amplified conversations around The Verdict across digital channels, strengthening its presence among contemporary readers drawn to reflective and substance-driven fiction.

As his literary portfolio continues to expand, Dr. Sujay Kantawala reinforces his place in modern Indian storytelling, merging professional insight with layered human narratives.

The Verdict by Dr. Sujay Kantawala is published by Hubhawks and is available on Amazon and leading online platforms across India.