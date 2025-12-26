Dr Dinesh Shahra Inspires Students And Champions Sustainable Development During His Visit To Indore

Dr Dinesh Shahra’s hometown visit highlights his Viksit Bharat, Shikshit Bharat vision through education, empowerment, and environment-focused initiatives | File Photo

19th December 2025, Indore: Marking a deeply meaningful visit to his hometown, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, visionary industrialist, philanthropist, and Founder of the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), recently visited Barnagar, Mhow, and St. Paul School, Indore. The visit underscored his enduring commitment to education, empowerment, environmental stewardship, and nation-building.

Aligned with the national vision of a progressive and self-reliant India, Dr. Shahra emphasized DSF’s ongoing initiative Viksit Bharat, Shikshit Bharat, aimed at strengthening grassroots education, youth sensitization, and value-based learning.

The initiative actively supports the Government of India’s larger developmental roadmap envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on empowered citizens, skilled youth, and sustainable growth through education-led transformation.

At Barnagar Girls’ Secondary High School, his birthplace, Dr. Shahra awarded scholarships to 30 meritorious high school girls under DSF’s Empowerment through Education initiative.

Encouraging scientific temperament and innovation, he inaugurated an all-girls Science Exhibition, inspiring students to explore creativity, curiosity, and future-ready thinking. The day concluded with a Tree Plantation and Green Drive, reinforcing the importance of sustainability and ecological responsibility.

Dr. Shahra also visited Mhow University, where he interacted with students and faculty, highlighting the significance of holistic education that seamlessly integrates academic excellence with values and compassion.

As part of DSF’s Gau Shakti initiative, a special Veterinary and Gau Seva Camp was organized at the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Mhow, promoting awareness on indigenous cow preservation and the vital role of traditional livestock care in agriculture, nutrition, and ecological balance.

During his Indore engagements, Dr. Shahra met with educators, social leaders, and environmental partners to discuss collaborative efforts under DSF to nurture future-ready youth, promote sustainable rural development, and create socially responsible leadership.

Speaking at the events, Dr. Dinesh Shahra said, “True empowerment begins with education — not only academic learning, but also values and compassion for all living beings. When education aligns with national vision and collective responsibility, it becomes the strongest foundation for a truly developed Bharat.”

Principals and faculty members from the host institutions expressed deep appreciation, acknowledging Dr. Shahra’s consistent efforts to bridge education with ethics, environmental consciousness, and national development goals. They noted that his initiatives continue to inspire students to pursue learning with purpose, pride, and responsibility.

In another meaningful interaction, Dr. Shahra visited his alma mater, St. Paul Higher Secondary School, where he distributed Sports Awards to top-performing students, applauding their discipline, perseverance, and sporting excellence.

Continuing his long-standing association with the institution, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation has also been regularly awarding scholarships to academic toppers, encouraging merit and supporting the pursuit of higher education.

The visit beautifully encapsulated Dr. Shahra’s 3E vision — Education, Empowerment, and Environment — while reinforcing his commitment to the larger national mission of Viksit Bharat, Shikshit Bharat, marking yet another inspiring milestone in his journey to build a conscious, compassionate, and sustainable India.