Dimple Mehta's Couture Is Built Around Personal Stories, Not Just Design |

In bridal fashion, where surface detail often takes centre stage, designer Dimple Mehta has been working with a different starting point — the story behind the garment.

Her journey into fashion began at the age of 16 in 1990, working closely with friends and family, long before it became a formal career. What started as something personal and intuitive gradually evolved into a practice shaped by over three decades of experience, rooted in craftsmanship and storytelling.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Mehta’s work has moved through multiple phases, from her earlier identity as Dimple Amrin to her current label under her own name. The shift was not simply a change in branding, but a clearer articulation of her design approach, one that places greater emphasis on individuality over trend.

Her work today is largely centred on bespoke bridal couture. Unlike conventional made to measure processes, her approach often begins with conversations rather than sketches. Clients bring fragments of their journeys — relationships, memories, and milestones — which are then translated into design elements within the garment.

“I don’t look at it as designing an outfit. For me, it starts with a story, and the garment becomes a way of preserving it,” Mehta has said in earlier interactions, a perspective that has come to define what she describes as her approach to love story couture.

In this process, motifs, embroidery, and structure are shaped around personal references, turning the garment into something that extends beyond the occasion itself. The finished piece is not only intended to be worn, but to be retained — often described as a modern heirloom tied to a specific moment in time.

Mehta has worked across bridal wear, styling, and luxury couture, with her labels associated with bespoke design and occasion wear for private clientele as well as the entertainment space. Her design language reflects a blend of Indian craftsmanship and Western influences, shaped in part by her exposure to different cultures during her time abroad. “My designs are a clear depiction of my background,” she has noted, referring to the interplay between structured silhouettes and traditional detailing in her work.

Over the years, she has worked with a range of public figures and has been involved in styling for appearances and events. In conversations around celebrity styling, she has emphasised the importance of personal identity. Speaking about actor Sonam Kapoor, she once observed that the actor’s strength lies in understanding “the silhouettes that suit her body type,” pointing to an approach that prioritises individuality over trend adoption.

Her work has also extended into the pageant space, where she has mentored and styled contestants associated with Miss Universe India, including Adline Castelino and Nehal Chudasama. The role, she has indicated, goes beyond wardrobe into presentation and confidence building.

Beyond couture, Mehta has explored visual storytelling through other formats as well. She has worked as a producer on music videos and short films, with some projects finding space on international platforms, reflecting a broader creative engagement beyond fashion.

Her presence has also been linked to international showcases, with past coverage noting participation in fashion events across cities such as New York, London, and Paris, along with appearances connected to the Cannes Film Festival through artist collaborations.

She has also been associated with philanthropic efforts, including her role as a trustee with a medical clinic NGO, alongside involvement in initiatives aimed at supporting access to healthcare and community development.

At a time when bridal fashion continues to grow in scale and visibility, Mehta’s work reflects a more individual and introspective direction. The emphasis remains on ensuring that the garment reflects the person wearing it, allowing couture to become something that carries memory, identity, and legacy.