Digital Savings Accounts Are Replacing Branch Visits: Here’s What Customers Should Know

High-speed internet, widespread smartphone use, and access to digital services have changed the way modern Indian banking operates. |

High-speed internet, widespread smartphone use, and access to digital services have changed the way modern Indian banking operates. Due to the digital banking era and the popularity of internet-powered smart devices, formal banking and digital products are now freely available not only in metros but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Digitised banking has eliminated the need for account holders or customers to physically visit the bank to open new bank accounts. Documentation, verification, online bank account opening, and transactions can all be completed online in a matter of a few minutes. Digital savings accounts have become increasingly popular among customers who value convenience and efficiency.

Let us understand in detail what features a digital account entails and how lengthy documentation and physical bank visits are becoming a thing of the past.

What is a digital savings account?

A digital savings account is a special type of savings account that can be opened and operated online. Customers can complete the entire onboarding process online, including identity verification, document submission, and account activation. This process is secure, 100% paperless, and allows you to start transacting within a few minutes.

Once the account is active, account holders can access all banking services digitally. It allows instant deposits and debits, enables payments at merchant sites and physical shops, links to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) platforms, tracks expenses, checks balances, and pays utility bills online. It also lets account holders set up ECS (Electronic Clearing Services) for their recurring expenses, such as credit card bills, school fees, EMIs, and SIP investments.

A digital savings account offers you a 360-degree banking experience without having to visit the bank.

Why digital savings accounts are becoming more popular

Key factors that allow digital savings accounts to replace bank visits are:

Convenience: Digital savings accounts allow account holders to access their funds at any time, from anywhere, via their website or mobile app. They are not restricted by banking hours to make transactions.

Faster account opening: With online bank account opening, applicants can submit their details, upload virtual IDs such as Aadhaar and PAN, and complete verification digitally. Complete video KYC and get the account activated in a few minutes.

Anytime access to banking services: Digital savings accounts provide access to banking services through mobile apps and internet banking portals. Account holders can check balances, transfer funds, track expenses, and monitor transactions anytime from anywhere in the world.

Paperless process: Digital onboarding eliminates paperwork. It simplifies the application process for both banks and digital account holders.

Banks like IDFC FIRST Bank offer digital savings accounts with world-class features, including monthly interest credits, convenient withdrawals, competitive interest rates, and more.

Key features to look for in a digital savings account

When selecting a digital savings account, look for features such as:

100% online account opening that is paperless

Access to mobile apps

Seamless UPI integration

Access to debit cards and ATMs

Hassle-free fund transfers like IMPS and NEFT

Transparent fee structure

Competitive interest rates with a monthly interest credit

These features help ensure the account is well-suited for both everyday transactions and long-term savings.

How to open a digital savings bank account

The process for online bank account opening is simple and can be completed in a few minutes. The steps are:

Open the bank’s website or mobile app and start the application process

Enter your personal details as requested

Upload your Aadhaar and PAN details

Complete the verification process with a video KYC

Receive confirmation of account activation and start transacting

This digital onboarding process eliminates the need to visit a branch. Open your new bank account from the comfort of your home, at a time that is convenient to you.

How digital savings accounts simplify banking

To sum it up, a digital savings account allows customers to open and manage their bank account entirely online without having to go to a branch. Through online bank account opening and digital verification methods such as video KYC, individuals can complete onboarding quickly and begin accessing banking services through mobile or internet banking.

The IDFC FIRST Bank digital savings account offers a seamless digital experience with the award-winning mobile application that enables customers to handle routine transactions, track spending, and manage everyday finances conveniently from a single platform.