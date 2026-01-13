Dia Mirza On Conscious, Wellness-Led Cities At Navanaami Art Showcase |

When Art and Empathy Shape the Future of Indian Cities

In an era where Indian cities are rapidly expanding, conversations around urban development are beginning to shift—from speed and scale to responsibility and sensitivity. This shift was reflected at a three-day art showcase hosted by the Navanaami Group at EON, Hyderabad, where art, architecture and sustainability were positioned as interconnected forces shaping how cities should evolve.

Actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza attended the exhibition for one evening, engaging with artworks and a scale model of Megaleio, Navanaami Group’s upcoming residential development. Speaking during an interaction, Mirza questioned conventional ideas of urban luxury. “The real privilege of a home like this goes beyond living in a luxury high-rise. It lies in the air you breathe and the forest you wake up to… a place where you don’t just feel safe, but calm, peaceful and quietly energised,” she said, emphasising that conscious building and respect for land must guide modern development.

The exhibition featured works by modern masters M. F. Husain and S. H. Raza, anchoring the conversation in a cultural context that extended beyond real estate. Art was not presented as an embellishment, but as a philosophy—one that invites deeper reflection on how built spaces influence human emotion, wellbeing and collective memory.

Megaleio, as introduced during the showcase, is designed around approximately 1,200 acres of uninterrupted forest views preserved as an integral part of the development. Its wellness-led design philosophy prioritises open vistas, spatial ease, structural resilience and sustainable systems, signalling a move away from density-driven planning toward experience-led living.

Mr. Naveen Gadde, Founder of the Navanaami Group, reflected on the role of culture in shaping architecture. “Art and culture influence how people feel within a space long before architecture is understood intellectually. We believe buildings must respond not just to land, but to life,” he said.

The showcase was inaugurated by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula and Dr. Preeti Reddy attending as Guests of Honour. Shri Allu Arvind was present as Chief Guest on the second day. Cultural patrons and professionals including Mamatha Tulluri, Dhrriti Saharan Reddy and Archie Paranjee were also in attendance.

At a time when urban India is grappling with questions of livability and sustainability, the Navanaami art showcase offered a quieter but necessary reminder: cities, like art, demand intention, empathy and balance—not excess.