Davos 2026 Crypto Surge: How Digital Assets Became A Core Part Of Global Finance Debate

World leaders and industry chiefs debate the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain integration at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026 | Representational Image

For years, cryptocurrency hovered at the margins of global finance discussions in Davos. In 2026, that changed. Political leaders, business executives, and technologists arrived at the World Economic Forum not to question whether digital assets belong in the financial system, but to debate how they should be integrated.

Blockchain technology was featured prominently across this year’s agenda, reflecting a shift in both urgency and maturity. Crypto was no longer treated as a standalone topic, but as part of broader conversations around economic growth, technological transformation, and climate resilience. Whether driven by market scale, institutional adoption, or regulatory momentum, one thing was clear at Davos 2026; digital assets have become impossible to ignore and increasingly difficult to separate from the future of global finance.

Crypto in the Spotlight at Davos 2026

Only a few years ago, Bitcoin received minor attention among side discussions at Davos. It was typically treated as an intriguing technology experiment but deemed too risky for long-term, serious investment.

The tone surrounding crypto was entirely different in 2026. And it was Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng who led the chorus in presenting crypto as nothing less than a bona fide solution to global financial inefficiencies, “2026 marks crypto’s shift from experimentation to full financial integration. Crypto is no longer just an asset class, it’s becoming financial infrastructure.” Teng continued, “The digital asset industry is entering a new phase of maturity and deeper integration with the global financial system.”

That maturity in markets is driven by regulatory clarity and institutional grade frameworks around compliance and security. “On the regulatory front, we are the most regulated exchange globally. Not only have we secured 21 local licenses, we have now become the first global exchange to have secured a global license from the ADGM. This is significant as we are the first global crypto platform to have done so. It means that we adhere to the gold standard on risk management, governance and compliance prescribed by the ADGM across the entire spectrum of our activities from end to end,” explained Teng.

With the crypto markets getting a tailwind of support at Davos many were speculating about a potential for Binance to re-enter the US market. Teng told CNBC that the US is a “very important market” and that the company is taking a “wait-and-see” approach for the moment. Binance’s re-entry into the American market would be a massive boost in market share and would likely to attract more users to the crypto space, but for the time being there’s only speculation on the company’s next move.

Teng, who is a former regulator, emphasized the need for clear rules that will only aid the crypto industry as it continues to grow. Speaking in light of the delayed ratification of the CLARITY Act, a federal law aimed to create a clear regulatory framework for crypto markets, the Binance Co-CEO told reporters that in his view “any regulation will be better than no regulation.”

Calls to Speed Up Tokenization

Larry Fink is another advocate for turbocharging the adoption of blockchain tech. The BlackRock CEO believes that, ultimately, getting the global financial system to run on blockchain tech will lower fees and grow user accessibility.

Fink used the 2026 World Economic Forum to encourage the process of tokenization, in which ownership of real estate, stocks, or bonds is converted into digital tokens that run on a blockchain. “We would be reducing fees, we would do more democratization. If we have one common blockchain, we could reduce corruption,” Fink commented.

However, if these changes would please many, they are slow to be implemented in the U.S. “It’s ironic that we see two emerging countries leading the world in the tokenization and digitization of their currencies — that’s Brazil and India,” the CEO of BlackRock claims.

White House’s David Sacks Sends a Strong Message

The U.S. Presidential Administration used Davos 2026 to reaffirm its interest in digital assets and blockchain technology. David Sacks, the White House’s special envoy for AI and crypto, highlighted this by saying that President Donald Trump wants “America to remain the crypto capital of the world.”

In relation to digital assets, Sacks also foresaw a bright future, saying: “I think what’s going to happen is that after market structure passes, the banks are going to get fully into the crypto industry.”

In fact, Sacks was also clear that banks must adapt to stablecoin yields or risk being left behind. “The banks have to recognize that yield is already a feature of the Genius Act… If there’s no deal, then they’re going to lose on this issue.” On major platforms, stablecoins are already functioning as primary settlement rails. In 2025, more than 98% of B2C payments processed via Binance Pay becoming the backbone of digital commerce.

