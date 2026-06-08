Closing The AI Readiness Gap: Analytics Insight Founder Ashish Sukhadeve On Policy, Governance, & What Enterprises Are Getting Wrong | file photo

Artificial intelligence is not just a technology of the future now. It is the operating system of the present. Enterprises are deploying Agentic AI at scale, governments are racing to frame coherent policy, and the volume of information demanding strategic interpretation has never been greater.

In this fast-evolving environment, the role of a credible technology intelligence platform has become more critical than ever. Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, has been building exactly that since 2017. From a niche AI and data media platform to a global intelligence brand with over 3 million monthly readers across 150 countries, Analytics Insight now serves C-suite executives, technology leaders, investors, and policymakers seeking to navigate an increasingly complex technological landscape.

In this interview, Ashish speaks about media entrepreneurship, AI policy, leadership, and the future of technology intelligence.

What was the strategic rationale behind founding a niche AI and data intelligence platform, and how did you identify the gap that larger publications were failing to fill?

When Analytics Insight was founded in 2017, most mainstream technology publications were covering AI and data science as peripheral topics. There was no dedicated platform that treated these subjects with the analytical depth that enterprise decision-makers actually required. The gap was not just editorial. It was strategic. Organisations needed intelligence they could act on, not just news they could read. That was the founding insight. We built Analytics Insight to bridge the space between emerging technology and strategic business value, delivering content that decodes implications rather than simply reporting events. The response from the market confirmed that the need was real and largely unmet.

What frameworks did you apply to build editorial credibility while simultaneously scaling commercial operations with Fortune-listed clients and global institutions?

The foundational principle was editorial independence. Commercial relationships were built around that principle, never against it. We applied rigorous fact-checking standards, brought in subject-matter experts from prestigious institutions, and ensured that every piece of content served the reader before it served any other interest. Trust, once established, becomes a compounding asset. Clients such as Microsoft, Dell, and IBM chose Analytics Insight precisely because of that credibility. Our audience comprises C-suite executives and senior technology leaders who can immediately detect when editorial standards are compromised. Maintaining that standard is not just a values decision. It is a business strategy.

How does Analytics Insight approach the growing divergence in AI policy frameworks across India, the UAE, the US, and the EU, and what responsibility does a technology media platform carry in shaping that conversation?

The regulatory divergence is one of the most consequential developments in technology today. India is building a framework focused on inclusive and responsible AI adoption. The EU has introduced comprehensive binding legislation through the AI Act. The US approach has historically favoured innovation-first principles with lighter regulation. The UAE is moving rapidly with its national AI strategy and a governance structure designed for speed. These are not simply local policy differences. They have direct implications for how enterprises deploy AI globally. Analytics Insight covers each of these frameworks with regional depth through our India and UAE editions. A technology media platform carries the responsibility of translating policy complexity into strategic clarity for the leaders who must navigate it. We take that responsibility seriously.

What were the key strategic decisions behind the Analytics Insight UAE launch, and how do you localise an intelligence product without diluting the core brand proposition?

The UAE launch was driven by a clear observation. The Middle East was experiencing one of the fastest technology adoption curves in the world, yet it was underserved by dedicated intelligence platforms. The strategic decision was to enter the market with a fully localised edition rather than repurposing India or global content. Analytics Insight UAE covers AI, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and big data through the lens of Gulf-region developments, including regulatory news specific to the UAE, market trends across key sectors, and technology adoption patterns unique to the region. The brand proposition remains consistent: rigorous, independent, and forward-looking intelligence. What changes is the context, the language of local relevance. That balance is what prevents localisation from diluting the core identity.

How do you define the distinction between technology journalism and technology intelligence, and where do you see that market heading over the next five years?

Technology journalism reports on what happened. Technology intelligence tells you what it means, what comes next, and where to position accordingly. The distinction matters enormously for enterprise decision-makers. At Analytics Insight, we began as a journalism platform and have progressively moved toward intelligence. Our premium research reports, white papers, and the Analytics Insight Books platform represent that evolution. We identify trends such as Agentic AI, Micro LLMs, and Human-AI Collaboration before they reach mainstream awareness, using proprietary algorithms and extensive market research. Over the next five years, demand for this category of intelligence will accelerate significantly. Organisations facing rapid AI adoption need curated, verified, and forward-looking guidance. That is the market we are building for.

As the CEO and Founder leading a fast-scaling media organisation, how do you institutionalise a performance culture while preserving the editorial independence that underpins the platform's credibility?

The two are not in tension if you set the right foundations early. Editorial independence is a stated value at Analytics Insight and a measurable operational standard. Every member of the team understands where those boundaries are. Performance culture, on the other hand, is built through clarity of goals, consistent recognition, and an environment where people feel ownership over their work. Earning the Great Place to Work certification in 2025 was a meaningful milestone, but it reflected practices we had been building for several years. A media organisation's greatest asset is the quality of its people. Protecting that quality means creating conditions where talented journalists, analysts, and technologists want to stay and do their best work.

Are policymakers, enterprises, and the broader public moving fast enough to keep pace with the current rate of AI-driven change?

Candidly, the pace of change is outrunning readiness across most stakeholder groups. Enterprises are deploying AI tools faster than they are building governance frameworks for those tools. Policymakers are working with legislative timelines that were designed for a slower era of technological change. The public is adopting AI in everyday life without sufficient understanding of its implications. That gap is not cause for alarm but it is cause for urgency. Platforms like Analytics Insight exist precisely to close that gap. We believe that informed organisations and informed citizens make better decisions. The goal is not to slow down innovation. It is to accelerate understanding so that society can benefit from AI on its own terms, with clarity and confidence rather than uncertainty and reaction.