Manish Sonthalia | File Photo

Today’s businesses are seeking ways to work smarter, not harder. Many organisations are exploring how smarter technology can help them understand and improve their day-to-day operations. Beyond simply storing data, today’s technology can predict problems before they occur, offer solutions, and enable teams to collaborate more effectively.

This new wave of intelligent systems is transforming the way businesses operate, integrating finance and supply chain processes into a more efficient and seamless experience. Imagine a system that not only tracks your numbers but also allows teams to anticipate future challenges and stay one step ahead. This is the promise of intelligent ERP, blending AI and automation to support smarter decision-making and improved business outcomes.

In this growing environment, professionals like Manish Sonthalia have been central to reshaping business process automation through intelligent ERP frameworks. Manish has transformed how businesses integrate financial and operational workflows across the organisation, leading enterprise deployments of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations throughout his career.

His work focuses on building architectures that combine robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics, resulting in enhanced reporting accuracy, faster financial closes, and the automation of repetitive processes.

Through his initiatives, enterprises have achieved significant reductions, often between 35% and 40%, in manual workloads across finance, procurement, and inventory functions.

More importantly, these transformations extend beyond technical improvements, fostering a cultural shift towards data-backed decision-making and continuous process innovation.

The expert’s journey includes leading large-scale digital transformation programmes in complex global business environments. For one leading organisation, he directed a worldwide rollout of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, standardising multi-entity structures and improving process efficiency.

In another major project, he automated finance and inventory workflows, reducing manual reconciliations by nearly one-third. Each project ensured that technology addressed the right challenges sustainably, combining practical automation with deep business knowledge.

Equally notable are his contributions to organisations seeking ERP modernisation to improve reporting and inventory management. For example, a leading global company achieved a 50% decrease in reporting cycle times, while a prominent multinational firm realised a 25% reduction in stockouts following the implementation of predictive analytics.

These results reflect more than technical expertise; they demonstrate a philosophy of transparency, scalability, and operational excellence. “Automation is not about replacing people; it’s about empowering them to make smarter decisions with better data,” Manish added, highlighting the importance of aligning technology with human insight.

The creation of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for ERP automation strategy is among the strategist’s noteworthy accomplishments. These platforms foster cross-team collaboration and promote ongoing process improvement.

In addition to implementing solutions that reduced operational overhead costs by up to 20%, his leadership nurtured an adaptable mindset, essential for organisations embracing new digital models.

He emphasises process mapping and structured training as cornerstones of successful automation adoption, addressing obstacles such as organisational resistance, global compliance complexity, and legacy system integration.

Looking ahead, he anticipates that intelligent ERP will evolve towards hyperautomation, where AI, RPA, and machine learning work seamlessly together to manage workflows with minimal human involvement.

He also highlights the growing importance of sector-specific AI models, optimising the unique needs of each industry, for instance, predictive maintenance in manufacturing or smart supply optimisation in retail. His vision aligns with the expectation that future ERP systems will act as autonomous decision engines rather than static information platforms.

Intelligent ERP frameworks will be crucial in shaping tomorrow’s businesses, provided organisations maintain a balance between agility, compliance, and innovation.

By combining automation, analytics, and human creativity, enterprises can build a smarter, faster, and more interconnected business reality, guided by experts who link technology and practical business outcomes.