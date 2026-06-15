Building Beyond Structures: How Avani Infratech Is Creating Long-Term Value In Emerging Real Estate Markets

Avani Infratech is expanding its presence across key growth corridors with residential, industrial and luxury real estate developments | File Photo

Avani Infratech, part of the RASA Group, is a real estate development company focused on creating plotted developments and premium residential projects across high-growth micro-markets. With a strong presence in emerging Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, the company is building its business around land development, quality infrastructure, and long-term value creation for homebuyers and investors.

Rahul Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Avani Infratech, RASA Group, shares insights on the company’s business model, growth plans, and the opportunity in India’s evolving real estate market.

1. How would you describe Avani Infratech's business model to readers who are learning about the company for the first time?

At its core, Avani Infratech is a real estate and infrastructure development company focused on creating residential, commercial, industrial, and luxury living spaces across high-growth markets. But what truly defines us is our approach.

We don't look at projects as standalone developments. We look at them as ecosystems. Whether we're building a residential community, an industrial township, or a luxury villa project, the focus is always on creating spaces that are practical, future-ready, and designed around how people actually live and work.

We're also fortunate to operate with a disciplined, largely self-funded model. That gives us the flexibility to focus on long-term value creation rather than short-term growth. For us, transparency, quality, and customer trust aren't just principles we talk about, they're the foundation on which every project is built.

2. What was the core objective behind establishing Avani Infratech?

The idea behind Avani Infratech came from a simple observation: trust has been one of the biggest challenges in Indian real estate for decades.

Too often, buyers and investors have had to navigate uncertainty around timelines, documentation, quality, and delivery. We believed there was an opportunity to build a company that approached development differently, one where transparency wasn't an afterthought but the starting point.

At the same time, we wanted to move beyond the traditional mindset of simply constructing buildings. Our vision was to create developments that improve lifestyles, support communities, and retain value over the long term. That's what continues to drive us today: building spaces people can trust and investments that stand the test of time.

3. Could you walk us through the company's journey from inception to its current position?

Avani Infratech was established as the real estate and infrastructure arm of the RASA Group, with a clear focus on bringing professionalism, transparency, and long-term thinking into the sector.

In the early years, we spent significant time identifying high-potential micro-markets across Delhi-NCR and Haryana. Rather than expanding aggressively, we chose to be selective and focus on locations backed by strong infrastructure growth and genuine demand.

Over time, that approach helped us build a diverse portfolio that includes residential communities, luxury villas, and industrial and commercial developments such as Sohna Greens, Avani Experia, Avani Dream Homez, Sonipat Global Industrial Township, SGIT Kharkhoda, and Yugen Infra.

Every project strengthened our conviction that disciplined execution and transparency create long-term value. Today, we're growing across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Goa, and we see this as the foundation for an even larger phase of growth.

4. What are the primary business verticals Avani Infratech is currently engaged in?

Today, our business is focused across three key verticals.

The first is residential development, where we create thoughtfully planned communities designed for modern families and long-term living. The second is industrial and commercial development, including strategic projects such as the Sonipat Global Industrial Township and SGIT Kharkhoda, which support business growth and infrastructure expansion.

The third is luxury living through projects like Yugen Infra, where the focus is on creating exclusive, design-led homes that combine comfort, privacy, and elegance.

While these segments serve different audiences, the philosophy behind them remains the same: identify the right locations, plan responsibly, execute with discipline, and create assets that continue to deliver value for years to come.

5. What differentiates Avani Infratech from other players in the infrastructure and construction market?

If I had to identify one thing, it would be trust.

Real estate is ultimately a business built on confidence. Buyers are making some of the biggest financial decisions of their lives, and they deserve complete clarity throughout that journey.

From documentation and approvals to project planning and delivery, we've worked hard to build a culture of transparency. Beyond that, we take a long-term view of development. We don't just focus on constructing buildings; we focus on creating environments where people can live, work, and grow.

Technology, sustainability, and strong planning all play an important role in our projects, but at the heart of it, what differentiates us is a commitment to doing business the right way, even when it's not the easiest path.

6. Could you highlight some of the key projects handled by Avani Infratech till now?

We've been fortunate to work across a diverse portfolio of projects that reflect the breadth of our business.

In the residential segment, developments such as Sohna Greens, Avani Experia, and Avani Dream Homez have focused on creating well-connected communities that balance lifestyle and long-term value.

On the industrial and commercial side, projects like the Sonipat Global Industrial Township and SGIT Kharkhoda are helping create infrastructure that supports business expansion and economic growth.

In the luxury segment, Yugen Infra represents our vision of premium, design-led living.

Each project is unique, but they all share the same principles: thoughtful planning, strong locations, transparent processes, and a commitment to delivering lasting value.

7. How does the company ensure quality, safety, and timely execution across its projects?

For us, quality and timely delivery begin long before construction starts.

A significant amount of effort goes into planning, due diligence, and understanding the future potential of a location. We believe that many project challenges can be avoided if the groundwork is done correctly.

Technology plays an important role in helping us monitor progress, optimise planning, and maintain consistency throughout execution. But equally important is the experience of the teams working on the ground. Construction is ultimately a people-driven business, and having the right expertise at every stage makes a tremendous difference.

We also place a strong emphasis on documentation, accountability, and process discipline. When everyone involved has clarity on responsibilities and timelines, projects move more efficiently and predictably.

8. What have been the major growth drivers for Avani Infratech so far?

A combination of market opportunity and disciplined execution has driven our growth.

India is undergoing a significant infrastructure and urban development transformation, and we've focused on markets where that growth is backed by strong economic fundamentals.

Equally important has been our ability to build trust. In an industry where confidence is often hard-earned, our commitment to transparency has helped us build long-term relationships with buyers, investors, and stakeholders.

The strength and stability of the RASA Group have also provided a solid foundation, allowing us to grow responsibly while maintaining a long-term perspective. When you combine that with careful market selection and consistent execution, growth becomes a natural outcome.

9. What challenges has the company faced in the infrastructure sector, and how has it managed them?

The infrastructure and real estate sector comes with its share of challenges. Regulatory complexity, evolving customer expectations, market cycles, and delays across various parts of the ecosystem are realities every developer must navigate.

One of the biggest challenges, however, remains the trust deficit that has existed in the industry for years.

Rather than seeing these challenges as obstacles, we've viewed them as opportunities to build differently. We've focused on transparency, stronger planning, disciplined execution, and clear communication with stakeholders.

No business can completely eliminate challenges, but we believe the right systems, the right values, and a long-term mindset help you navigate them far more effectively.

10. Looking at the journey so far, what achievement gives Avani Infratech the greatest sense of pride?

Without question, it's the trust we've earned.

Buildings can be constructed, projects can be completed, and milestones can be achieved, but trust is something that is built gradually over time. It's earned through every commitment you keep and every promise you deliver on.

We're proud of the communities we've helped create and the developments we've delivered across residential, industrial, commercial, and luxury segments. But what means the most to us is seeing customers, investors, and partners place their confidence in us and continue to support our journey.

For me personally, that's the most meaningful measure of success. It tells us we're building more than projects, we're building lasting relationships and creating value that extends well beyond the physical asset itself.