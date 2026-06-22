Brief Information On The Novel Paper Boat Journeys By Manoj Phulambrikar | file photo

01 Novel Release Date

7 November 2025

02 Key Themes

Paper Boat Journeys is a literary romance between two powerfully creative individuals. They share creative rivalry, unrelenting individuality, and the pain of a failed relationship. A decade later, when they meet again, will they seek happiness together? Can they?

Set in the dynamic world of design and advertising, the novel explores how workplace politics, religious riots, and cultural dislocation shape the lives of its protagonists as they pursue originality, challenge convention, and strive to create new cultural possibilities.

03 A Thematic Excerpt from the Novel

Journeys. Arrivals and departures. You either go somewhere or go away from somewhere. Even though going nowhere eventually takes you someplace, why do some journeys only mean departures?

04 A Memorable Quote from the Novel

“Sorrow is memory's wife, happiness its one-night stand.”

05 Author Quote

Design and advertising involve an interplay of words and images, visual metaphors, and the ability to pose the same question in different ways. This instinct to imagine diverse scenarios and narratives translated naturally into writing fiction. Earlier, I wrote scripts for documentary films that I directed. It sharpened my sense of storytelling.

In advertising, you view information through a prism and distil it into a sharply defined message. Writing a novel uses that prism in reverse, taking a single idea and exploring a spectrum of possibilities and perspectives.

Paper Boat Journeys explores the complexities of relationships, ambition, memory, and second chances. The novel follows two fiercely creative individuals whose lives are shaped by love, rivalry, individuality, and the enduring consequences of their choices.

06 Book Cover Image

(Attached separately)