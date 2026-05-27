Bridging Traditional Tech Expertise With Web3 Innovation | file photo

At his consulting firm, Bandare learned how to break down what he calls "hard, ambiguous, high-risk problems" into parts you could actually do something about — a way of thinking that would later define how he built platforms. Clients would bring in his team to fix or rebuild systems their organizations literally couldn't function without, which meant there was no room for theory or half-measures. You learned to think in systems, under pressure, or you failed publicly.

More importantly, consulting showed him something that stuck: large-scale systems fail not because of bad code, but because nobody's clear on who owns what, documentation is either missing or useless, and teams build things in isolation without understanding how everything connects.

"In consulting, you don't get to walk away after launch," Bandare says. "You're there for the maintenance, the scaling, the inevitable crisis at 2 AM when something breaks."

The challenge of building systems that actually keep working — not just systems that work once, at launch, in perfect conditions — struck Bandare as the problem that mattered. He felt it was "crazy" that so many organizations still treated reliability as something you worry about later, after you've already built everything.

Following eight years in consulting for Fortune 500 companies like AIG, Blue Cross Blue Shield, HCSC, and so on, Bandare moved into health tech and enterprise platform roles where the systems he worked on served millions of people and had to work every single time. It was exactly the kind of complexity he'd been preparing for.

Those experiences reinforced what he had already seen — that organizations struggled to scale reliable platforms and failed to build the organizational capability needed to support them.

When Bandare looked back, he saw these years as a key dot that, in retrospect, connected directly to VRRB Labs' founding. "I was always following where I found hard, important problems that actually mattered," Bandare says.

Bandare's origin story

Bandare grew up far from Silicon Valley, without any childhood vision of becoming a startup founder. Early in his career, he chose consulting not because he had some master plan, but because the work meant getting dropped into industries he knew nothing about and being expected to solve problems that had stumped entire leadership teams. That appealed to him.

At his consulting firm, Bandare learned how to break down what he calls "hard, ambiguous, high-risk problems" into parts you could actually do something about — a way of thinking that would later define how he built platforms. “I was always following where I found hard, important problems that actually mattered,” Bandare says.

A BCS Fellow and Mentor: Giving Back to the Tech Community



Sanjay’s contributions to the tech industry extend beyond his corporate roles. As a fellow of the British Computer Society (BCS), he is recognized for his excellence in computing and his commitment to advancing the field. This prestigious distinction reflects his deep expertise and his dedication to fostering innovation.



In addition to his professional achievements, Sanjay is passionate about mentoring young professionals. He believes in the power of mentorship to shape careers and drive industry growth. Through workshops, speaking engagements, and one-on-one guidance, Sanjay has helped countless aspiring technologists navigate their careers and achieve their goals.



“Mentorship is about more than just sharing knowledge,” says Sanjay. “It’s about inspiring the next generation of innovators and helping them see the potential they have to make a difference.”

Making the idea a reality

After years in consulting and health tech, Bandare asked himself what kind of problems he really wanted to spend his life working on. He concluded that he wanted to build infrastructure that mattered, that could endure beyond his own presence. The problem that obsessed him most was how organizations fail to build reliable platform foundations.

Sanjay joined a healthtech company in 2022, to take on the challenge of designing an integrated health-tech platform. The goal was to design a system that would update the handling of everything from claims to billing to financial processing. The undertaking was of massive scope, where millions of healthcare transactions would take place serving millions of members across the country.

"Designing platform-level healthcare infrastructure requires fundamentally different thinking than building individual applications," Sanjay says. "When you're working on provider management, you're not just building a database — you need seamless data flow between credentialing, contracting, and directory services across multiple states and provider types. Your financial operations have to reconcile transactions across all modules while maintaining audit trails that will satisfy regulators. And billing systems? They're coordinating utilization data, complex benefit calculations, and payment processing at a scale most developers never see."

The challenge wasn't just technical — it was organizational. How do you build teams that can handle this kind of complexity without getting paralyzed by it?

A major issue that Sanjay had to deal with was to plan on how to maintain stability while working on a continuously evolving platform that payers depended on for the operation of millions of transactions.

He managed this by ensuring focus on organizational capability, establishing cross functional teams with deep domain knowledge and software architectural skills. His teams built processes that enabled the organization to scale effectively and enabled continuous platform evolution.

Bandare co-founded VRRB Labs in 2022 as a solution to that problem. The company's core idea was to build blockchain infrastructure that could compete with traditional financial systems through Layer 1 native tokens with utility-based supply mechanisms. This would create a platform other systems could depend on, rather than another short-lived crypto product.

"You've got to fall in love with the problem," Bandare says of the advice he would give to founders. "You're going to think about this day in and day out, and you're going to put some of the best years of your life against it."

VRRB Labs started with a simple goal: build organizational capability for reliable platform infrastructure. The team did not initially focus on hype or rapid scaling. Instead, they focused on processes, architecture and team design that could support long-term reliability.

Even more telling, Bandare says, was how quickly every organizational decision began to matter. Hiring, documentation, development workflows and even meeting structure all shaped whether the platform could actually scale. In response, he decided to "bet the company" on operational discipline rather than speed.