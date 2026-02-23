Rajagopal Arputham Chetty | File Photo

For years, payroll processing has occupied a paradoxical position within enterprise technology. It is one of the most critical operational functions, directly affecting employee trust, regulatory compliance, and financial integrity, yet it has remained relatively untouched by the rapid advances in artificial intelligence seen across analytics, HR, and finance. The reason is simple: payroll leaves no room for error. Even minor inaccuracies can trigger legal consequences, reputational damage, or employee dissatisfaction. As organizations expand across geographies and adopt more frequent payroll cycles, this tension between efficiency and absolute accuracy has become increasingly difficult to sustain.

Within this environment, AI adoption in payroll has followed a slower, more deliberate path. Rather than automating core calculations governed by complex regulatory and business rules, industry practitioners have begun exploring areas where intelligence can assist without introducing risk. One such area is anomaly detection, identifying deviations that signal potential payroll issues before they escalate into costly errors. This shift reflects a broader industry realization that the future of payroll automation lies not in replacement, but in augmentation.

The emerging approach of research has its focus on the work of Rajagopal Arputham Chetty. He worked to solve the payroll audit problem which had existed for a long time because businesses used different payroll systems to conduct their weekly operations across the United States and Canada. Payroll teams in high-volume environments which serve tens of thousands of employees depend on more than twelve different audit reports because each report is created to identify particular situations. The process of reviewing these reports requires time because it raises cognitive demands and creates chances for mistakes.



By leading the Workday AI model and machine learning techniques, Mr. Arputham Chetty helped design a consolidated Payroll Anomaly Detection Report that brought these fragmented audits into a single, unified view. Instead of relying solely on static thresholds, the model compares current payroll results against twelve months of historical data, allowing anomalies to be detected with greater context and accuracy.



“The goal was never to replace payroll rules,” he notes. “It was to give teams a clearer, smarter way to see what truly stands out, and why.”

The operational impact was visible. The unified anomaly report replaced more than 15 individual audit reports and improved payroll processing efficiency by roughly 15 percent. For a weekly payroll cycle, this meant completing processing in two days instead of three, saving an estimated 16 manual hours every week. More importantly, it reduced the pressure on payroll teams working against fixed deadlines while preserving the accuracy standards the function demands.

Beyond anomaly detection, the work also explored how AI could reduce repetitive effort during payroll execution. Payroll and garnishment teams frequently use the same input prompts across processing cycles, with variations occurring only during specific events. An AI-enabled prompt recommendation system was introduced to analyze usage patterns and suggest the most commonly used inputs proactively.



“Payroll users know what they need most of the time,” Arputham Chetty explains. “AI can recognize those patterns faster and remove unnecessary friction from the process.”

Implementing intelligence in payroll, however, comes with unique challenges. Accuracy must be absolute, and consolidating diverse audit requirements into a single model demands deep understanding of both regulatory expectations and operational nuance. Manually reconciling multiple audit scenarios, especially when comparing weekly results across months is not measurable. Machine learning, when applied carefully, offers a practical alternative.



As Arputham Chetty observes, “Comparing a full year of payroll data every week is impossible for humans, but it’s exactly the kind of task AI can do consistently and well.”

Looking forward, the trajectory of payroll AI is becoming clearer. While core payroll calculations will remain tightly governed, intelligent agents capable of handling labor-intensive tasks, such as bonus data entry, local tax code mapping, and pre-processing validations, are increasingly within reach, provided they operate under human approval workflows. Payroll may have lagged behind other HR technologies, but momentum is building as solution providers refine models that balance automation with accountability.

As enterprises continue to scale and payroll complexity intensifies, smarter automation is no longer a future consideration, it is an operational necessity.



Or, as Arputham Chetty puts it, “The real promise of AI in payroll isn’t about doing more with less, it’s about doing it right, every single time, while giving people the space to focus on what truly matters.”