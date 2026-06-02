Bharat Express CMD Upendrra Rai Honoured With ‘Patrakarita Shikhar Samman 2026’ In Ghazipur As Hindi Journalism Marks 200 Years

Senior journalist Upendrra Rai receives the Patrakarita Shikhar Samman 2026 during a Hindi Journalism Day event organised by the Ghazipur Press Club | File Photo

Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh | 30 May 2026: On the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day celebrations of Hindi journalism, Bharat Express News Network Chairman, Managing Director (CMD) and senior journalist Upendrra Rai was conferred with the prestigious ‘Patrakarita Shikhar Samman 2026’ in his home district of Ghazipur.

The award was presented during a grand ceremony organised by the Ghazipur Press Club at Hotel Grand Palace. The event witnessed the presence of senior journalists, literary figures, political leaders and distinguished members of civil society from across the district.

One of the most touching aspects of the ceremony was the recognition extended not only to active journalists but also to the families of deceased journalists. Organisers invited the family members of late media professionals to the stage and honoured their contributions to the field. Upon his arrival in Ghazipur, Upendrra Rai received a warm welcome from residents and fellow journalists, who greeted him with garlands and bouquets.

Inspiration to Remain Firm on the Path of Duty

Addressing the gathering after receiving the honour, an emotional CMD Upendrra Rai reflected on his deep connection with Ghazipur and the values that have guided his journalistic journey.

“I always make it a point to spend time in Ghazipur whenever I return home. Although administrative commitments require me to return to Dehradun immediately, the pull of this soil brought me here today. Receiving this honour among my own people is a matter of immense pride,” he said.

Recalling his childhood, CMD Rai emphasised the importance of serving the nation and remaining steadfast in one’s responsibilities. Referring to a prayer he sang during his school days, he noted that its message of dedication to duty had shaped his 29-year career in journalism. He added that the land of Ghazipur had always inspired him to stand by the truth and never compromise on principles.

Importance of the Fourth Pillar of Democracy

Speaking about the history of Hindi Journalism Day, CMD Rai highlighted that on 30 May 1826, Pandit Jugal Kishore Shukla launched 'Udant Martand', India’s first Hindi newspaper, from Calcutta. Despite financial hardships and restrictions under British rule, the publication laid the foundation for Hindi journalism and sparked public awareness.

He also spoke about the significance of the press in democratic societies, referencing British statesman Edmund Burke, who famously described the press as the 'Fourth Estate'. CMD Rai emphasised that a free and independent media serves as a watchdog for the public and plays a vital role in protecting democratic values and citizens’ rights.

New Public-Centric Digital Media Platform

During the event, CMD Upendrra Rai also shared his vision for a new social media and digital platform dedicated entirely to ordinary citizens. The proposed forum will focus on grassroots issues, personal experiences, struggles and success stories submitted directly by the public rather than professional journalists.

He said the initiative aims to create a platform 'of the people, by the people and for the people', further strengthening democratic participation at the grassroots level.

Expressing gratitude to the Ghazipur Press Club, CMD Rai reaffirmed his commitment to supporting its future development and said he would return after July to discuss proposed initiatives and development plans in greater detail.

Symbol of Dedication to Journalism and Society

Speakers at the event praised CMD Upendrra Rai’s distinguished 29-year career in journalism, noting his contributions to some of India’s leading media organisations. They highlighted his commitment to covering issues related to national security, politics, science and the concerns of ordinary citizens.

Marking Hindi Journalism Day on 30 May and recalling the spirit of National Press Day observed on 17 November, speakers also paid tribute to journalists and media professionals whose work continues to inform, empower and strengthen society.