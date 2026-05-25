Best Split ACs With Dehumidification For Indian Coastal Homes In 2026

Modern split air conditioners with dehumidification and anti-corrosion technology are becoming increasingly popular in India’s coastal cities | Representational Image

If you live in Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Vizag, or any other coastal city in India, you already know that switching on the AC does not always make the room feel comfortable. That sticky, heavy feeling even with the AC running is caused by humidity, not heat. A split AC built for coastal climates addresses this directly. Features like dedicated dry mode, auto humidity control, and anti-corrosion coatings on the condenser and evaporator coils make a significant difference to both comfort and the long-term durability of the unit in salt-air environments. Models from Blue Star, Daikin, LG, and Voltas now offer these features across a wide range of prices, making it easier than ever to find the right AC for a humid home in 2026

If you are planning to upgrade before peak summer humidity sets in, the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale makes it easier to bring home the right split AC without stretching your budget. People can shop for their preferred AC at competitive prices with limited-time offers and discounts available at Bajaj Finance partner stores. By visiting the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finance website, buyers can select a model and complete loan approval online before visiting the store. With financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh, repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, and zero down payment on select models, eligible customers can take home their new AC the very same day.

What makes a split AC suitable for humid coastal climates?

Not all inverter ACs perform equally in high-humidity conditions. Here are the features that make a meaningful difference in coastal cities.

. Dedicated dry mode: Runs the compressor at lower speed and slows the fan, allowing more moisture to condense on the evaporator coil and drain away without aggressive cooling.

. Auto humidity control: Models from Daikin and LG automatically adjust compressor and fan speed based on real-time humidity readings, maintaining comfort without manual adjustment.

. Anti-corrosion coatings: Salt air accelerates coil corrosion. Look for Blue Fin coating on Blue Star models, hydrophilic coated fins on Daikin, and anti-corrosive coated fins on LG and Voltas.

. Self-clean technology: Auto-clean dries the indoor unit after each cycle, preventing mould, odours, and moisture buildup.

Best split ACs for humid coastal summers in India in May 2026

From budget 1-ton models to premium 1.5-ton options with advanced dehumidification, here are some of the top split ACs to explore:

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase |

Limited-time offers on air conditioners

This summer, Bajaj Finserv is running a limited-time offer on select AC purchases:

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details |

How to buy a split AC with the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan

The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan makes buying an AC on EMI more affordable by splitting the cost into manageable monthly instalments. The Smart Savings Calculator lets you stack brand discounts and dealer offers on top, so you know exactly what you are saving before you walk into a store.

1. Select your AC online: Browse by tonnage, star rating, and dehumidification features. Pick the model that fits your room and coastal climate needs.

2. Check your eligibility: Visit the Easy EMI Loan page, enter your mobile number, and complete a quick KYC process.

3. View your limit instantly: Your approved loan amount appears immediately once verified, so you know your spending limit before visiting a store.

4. Visit a partner store: Head to your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store, see your shortlisted models in person, and get guidance from an in-store representative.

5. Finalise your EMI plan: Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months, complete minimal paperwork, and your purchase is confirmed on the spot.

Whether you are looking for the best split AC for a humid coastal home in India in 2026, comparing Daikin vs LG for dehumidification performance, or searching for a corrosion-resistant AC under Rs. 50,000 for Mumbai, Chennai, or Kochi, Bajaj Finance makes it easier to bring one home this summer.