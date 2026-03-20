Best Credit Cards For Dining And Foodies |

If you’re someone who eats out often or loves ordering food in, getting the right dining credit card can save you a surprising amount of money. In cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, or Delhi, it’s not unusual for families to spend ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh a year just on meals out and delivery apps. The right card—one that gives you 5–10% back, plus discounts at restaurants—can easily put ₹10,000–₹20,000 back in your pocket every year. That’s way more than what most cards charge as an annual fee.

But picking the perfect dining card really depends on how you eat. Do you spend more at restaurants? Or does your money mostly go to Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit? Maybe it’s a bit of both. Different cards work best for different spending habits.

Main Types of Dining Credit Card Benefits

Cashback on delivery apps: Some cards pay you back directly when you order from Swiggy, Zomato, or Blinkit—usually 5–10%. There’s almost always a monthly limit (think ₹500–₹1,500), so if you order in a lot, check that cap before you sign up.

Restaurant discounts through dining programmes: A few cards give free memberships to platforms like EazyDiner Prime. That means you get 25–50% off at partner restaurants. If you love eating out at nice places, this one’s for you.

Accelerated reward points: With some cards, restaurant bills earn you 5x–20x the usual points. You can turn those into vouchers for future meals, flights, hotels, or whatever else the card lets you redeem for.

Free dining memberships: Certain cards come with a free Swiggy One, Zomato Gold, or EazyDiner Prime membership as a welcome gift or annual perk. That alone saves you ₹1,000–₹2,500 a year.

How to Match a Dining Card to Your Food Habits

If you’re always ordering in from Swiggy or Zomato, look for high cashback and a monthly cap of at least ₹1,000. If you’re eating out at restaurants regularly, go for a card that gives you an EazyDiner Prime membership or something similar. For people who do both, a card that offers flat cashback and also throws in a dining programme membership works best. If you’re into fine dining, check out co-branded cards that guarantee discounts at upscale places. And if your food spending is tied up with a lot of travel, a premium card that also gives you extra points and lounge access makes sense.

Why Dining Programme Memberships Matter

EazyDiner Prime and similar platforms guarantee you discounts at partner restaurants—no hunting for promo codes or waiting for deals. If your card comes with a free annual membership, that’s basically a ₹2,000–₹2,500 head start before you even get to the other perks. The best way to use these is to book your table through the dining app, pay using the app’s payment feature with your linked card, and you’ll see the discount right on your bill. Some cards even stack another 20–25% off on top when you pay this way, so your savings at the restaurant really add up.

The Bottom Line

A smart dining credit card pays for itself if you’re eating out or ordering in regularly. Figure out where your money mostly goes—restaurants or delivery apps—and pick a card that gives you the biggest bang for your buck there. If you split your spending both ways, get a card that combines a solid dining programme membership with good cashback on delivery. Always check the monthly cashback caps, and if you find yourself spending more than the limit, make sure the card gives you value in other categories, too. That way, you’re always getting more than you pay for.