Best 5 Essay Writing Services Compared By Features In 2026 | file photo

Today’s essay-writing services are not like those of the past. Years ago, it was almost impossible to find a legitimate site that consistently delivered high-quality work for a fair price.

Nowadays, legitimate paper-writing companies are much more common, but that doesn't mean all of them are worth using.

With this in mind, we read hundreds of reviews and tested dozens of providers to see which are offering the best features.

If you’ve used an essay-writing service before and received lackluster results, or if you’ve never used one but are considering it, we encourage you to review our findings before hiring anyone.

Write My Essays ’ writers produced the best work. All of the assignments we received were virtually flawless, even the difficult ones. What was especially impressive was that all the writers we hired delivered excellent results. It’s clear that this site only employs top talent.

Write My Essays offers more than two dozen services. Its writers can help with everything from high school-level work to PhD dissertations. However, it doesn’t offer post-graduation, career-related writing services like some of its competitors do.

This site’s prices are comparable to those of its competitors. That said, the fact that you can consistently get such high-quality work for a fair price is what sets Write My Essays apart. Also, all orders are backed by a money-back guarantee.

Customer service was helpful, reliable, and accommodating. Communicating with the writers was also easy. Granted, we didn’t have any problems with billing or ordering, so we weren’t able to fully test the customer service department.

Write My Essays doesn’t offer many extras, though it does provide free samples and resources on the site. Also, all first-time customers get a 15% discount.

Ivory Research ’s writers did a fantastic job. Since this site hires many master’s and PhD holders, we expected top-tier results, and that’s exactly what we got. That said, we don’t recommend high school students use this site, given how sophisticated the writing can be.

This site offers a wide range of services, most of which focus on paper writing and editing. Many reviews state that Ivory Research’s dissertation-related services are among the best in the industry.

Ivory Research’s services may be high-quality, but they’re expensive too. In fact, they’re the most expensive services we came across.

The customer service department at Ivory Research is truly first-rate. Twice we needed help, and both times we got expert assistance. Also, communicating with the writers we hired was seamless.

Ivory Research’s referral program is one of the best. Basically, you get 10% of whatever someone you refer spends, plus a $750 bonus for every 10 referrals.

The work we received from Paper Help was solid. Some assignments had minor grammatical and formatting errors, but nothing serious. We didn’t get the impression that any order was rushed, and it was clear that all the writing was original and generated by humans.

Like its competitors, Paper Help offers a wide range of services. Its writers can complete research papers, essays, homework sheets, book reports, literature reviews, and many other kinds of assignments.

Paper Help’s prices are somewhat higher, though not as expensive as Ivory Research’s. Also, this site charges for add-ons that other providers offer for free, such as reference pages and plagiarism scans.

Since there were no issues with billing or ordering, we didn’t have the opportunity to speak with a customer service agent. However, communicating with our writers was easy, so we believe this company’s customer support is reliable.

Paper Help offers a wide variety of extras, including AI and plagiarism scanners, sample essays, and priority customer support. It also has a unique influencer program. Essentially, you get paid to promote Paper Help across different social media channels.

The quality of SpeedyPaper’s work was good. There were more errors in the assignments than we expected, but nothing too significant. All orders passed our scanners, although we suspect that a couple were completed by non-native English speakers.

This site offers a wide variety of services, including some that other providers don’t. That said, it specializes in basic paper writing and editing.

SpeedyPaper’s services are affordable, and the company backs every order with a money-back guarantee.

SpeedyPaper’s customer service was reliable and helpful. Communicating with the writers was a breeze, and all of our orders were submitted a day or two before the given deadline, yet we never got the indication that a writer rushed through an order.

SpeedyPaper doesn’t offer many extras, though we did find essay samples and other resources on the site.

EduBirdie’s work was acceptable. Each assignment had a few grammatical, citation, and formatting errors. That said, the writers were willing to correct their mistakes, and only one round of editing was needed for each order. Plus, the edits were free.

This site offers numerous services, though not as many as its competitors.

Of all the services we tried, EduBirdie has the best pricing. The site’s per-page rates are a dollar or two less than its competitors’.

EduBirdie’s customer service was excellent. Communicating with our writers was so easy, largely because EduBirdie’s platform is intuitive.

Like most of its competitors, EduBirdie offers add-ons and resources. However, this site also has a blog, something other sites don’t have.

Of all the essay-writing services we tested, Write My Essays has the best features. This site consistently delivered excellent work, and the total cost was lower than we expected.

Ivory Research delivered high-quality work as well, but its services are more expensive than those offered by its competitors.

Paper Help’s work quality was solid, and it offers a wide variety of extras as well as a unique influencer program.

SpeedyPaper delivered good work fast and for a fair price.

EduBirdie’s work quality was decent, its pricing was reasonable, and its platform is the most user-friendly.

