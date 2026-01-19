Archish Fertility & IVF: Humanising IVF with India’s First Transparent Lab

Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai | File Photo

In a healthcare landscape where fertility treatments are often shrouded in medical jargon and opaque processes, Archish Fertility & IVF, founded by clinical embryologists and IVF parents Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai, is redefining what IVF can feel like: human, transparent, and empowering. Based in Bengaluru, the fertility care provider stands out not just for its advanced medical capabilities, but for a deeply held philosophy. Every patient is a future parent, not just a file number. For countless couples, IVF can be an emotionally draining journey marked by uncertainty, prolonged waiting, and limited clarity about what happens behind closed laboratory doors. The absence of transparency often amplifies fear and helplessness at an already vulnerable time. Archish challenges this long-standing status quo by placing trust, visibility, and empathy at the centre of fertility care, ensuring that couples are informed, involved, and emotionally supported at every step of their journey.

A Vision Born from Experience

Archish was founded by Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai, both highly experienced clinical embryologists with over 15 years of expertise in reproductive medicine, and importantly, IVF parents themselves. Their personal journey through fertility treatment profoundly shaped their vision for building a different kind of fertility clinic. Having lived through the anxiety of waiting, the fear of not knowing whether a cycle would succeed, and the emotional toll infertility takes on individuals and relationships, Rishina and Navin recognised a critical gap in the system. While IVF technology had evolved rapidly, the patient experience often remained impersonal, opaque, and emotionally isolating.

“As embryologists, we understood the science in depth. As IVF parents, we understood the fear, vulnerability, and hope that patients carry. Archish was born from the belief that fertility care must combine scientific excellence with emotional honesty,” say Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai, founders of Archish Fertility & IVF. This dual perspective, of scientists and patients, informs every aspect of Archish’s approach. From consultations to laboratory protocols, the emphasis is on clarity, compassion, and ethical decision-making. The result is care that feels personal, medical information that is easy to understand, and treatment choices that feel informed rather than overwhelming.

India’s First 100% Fully Transparent Fertility Laboratory

One of Archish’s most defining milestones has been the launch of India’s first fully transparent fertility laboratory, a bold and unprecedented step in a field traditionally characterised by restricted access and limited visibility. Designed to allow patients to see and understand what happens at each stage of IVF, the transparent lab provides insight into embryo development, laboratory conditions, and critical milestones in the treatment cycle. Instead of being kept at a distance from the science shaping their future, couples are invited into the process through explanation and education. This innovation goes far beyond architectural design. It fundamentally changes how patients experience IVF. “When patients can see the science, fear reduces and trust grows. Transparency removes the mystery around IVF and replaces it with understanding and confidence,” says Rishina Bansal.

“By opening up the laboratory environment, Archish fosters accountability and trust, helping patients feel reassured that ethical standards and scientific precision are being upheld at every step.” says Navin Desai

Humanity at the Heart of Fertility Care

At Archish, IVF is not viewed as a purely clinical intervention. The team recognises that infertility often brings emotional distress, social pressure, self-doubt, and grief, challenges that are rarely addressed adequately in medical settings.To address this, Archish integrates emotional and psychological support into its care model. The clinic works with mental health professionals to support patients through the emotional highs and lows of fertility treatment. Counselling and mental well-being are treated not as optional add-ons, but as essential components of comprehensive care. This holistic philosophy reflects a deeper understanding that fertility treatment is about people, their hopes, fears, resilience, and relationships, not just success rates and protocols. The clinic’s ethos is evident in everyday interactions. Patients are listened to, their concerns acknowledged, and their journeys respected. At Archish, care is measured not only by outcomes, but also by how supported patients feel along the way.

India’s First Embryology-Run Fertility Chain

Another defining feature of Archish is its identity as India’s first embryology-run fertility chain. In many fertility clinics, embryology operates behind the scenes, largely disconnected from patient interaction. At Archish, embryologists play a central and visible role. Laboratory science, clinical protocols, and patient counselling work in close alignment, ensuring that treatment decisions are scientifically sound and ethically grounded. By placing embryology at the core of the organisation, Archish reinforces precision, accountability, and consistency across all centres, while still maintaining a strong focus on personalised care.

A Strong Presence Across Bengaluru

From its beginnings in HAL (Old Airport Road), Archish has steadily expanded its footprint across Bengaluru. Today, it operates seven centres across the city, including Sahakar Nagar, HSR Layout, Whitefield, Electronic City, JP Nagar, and Sarjapur. Each centre is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and staffed by experienced specialists trained in Archish’s patient-first philosophy. Despite its growth, the clinic has remained committed to delivering personalised care, ensuring that expansion does not come at the cost of empathy or attention. This steady presence reflects a growing demand for fertility care that is ethical, transparent, and emotionally aware, particularly in a city with advanced healthcare access but limited emphasis on patient experience.

Redefining IVF in India

Archish Fertility & IVF represents a meaningful shift in how fertility care is delivered in India. By balancing scientific rigour with emotional intelligence, and data transparency with human empathy, the clinic is setting new benchmarks for patient-centred IVF. It is a space where science and humanity walk together, offering couples clarity instead of confusion, partnership instead of detachment, and comfort alongside clinical excellence.

For those navigating one of life’s most profound and vulnerable journeys, Archish Fertility & IVF, founded by Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai, stands as a reminder that fertility care can be advanced, ethical, transparent, and deeply human, all at once.